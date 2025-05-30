Best strategies to complete the Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event

The Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event is underway, and it will be active till June 2, 2025. Players can participate in this event to stock up on in-game resources, such as Cash and Dice Rolls. Yhe event-exclusive Darth Maul token is also up for grabs along with a Wild Sticker. To make the most out of this event, tycoons must find activate teammates and spend their resources efficiently.

This article explains how players can complete the Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event.

Tips for completing the Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event quickly

1) Team up with active players

Since Partner's events in Monopoly Go require a few thousand tokens to complete, it is advised to team up with active players. Teaming up with players who don't regularly log in and contribute may prevent you from winning the Grand Prize.

To find active friends, explore Monopoly Go communities like Facebook, Reddit, and Discord. Players who take the effort to join such groups are typically active.

2) Prioritize one Partner build

In the Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event, players often quickly assemble one or two milestones to acquire the Dice Rolls early, and then find tycoons for Partner Slots for further constructs. Such players are close to complete their next build and make for good partners.

If you do not have partners yet, collect a few thousand tokens, find an active player who is close to finishing a build, and aid them in completing the next milestone.

This way, you can concentrate on one partner at a time, rather than spreading your tokens around multiple allies. As a result, you will get initial resources quickly for each teammate, which can be used to speed up the progression. Stocking up on tokens will also help in finding active tycoons as teammates.

Also read: How to trade cards in Monopoly GO

3) Stock up on tokens and use Spin Multipliers

Similar to Roll Multiplier, the Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event wheel has a feature called the Spin Multiplier. It is used to spend the event tokens quickly and acquire the rewards faster.

Keeping this in mind, players are advised to collect a decent number of tokens and spend them quickly using the multiplier. Using the feature will be more time-efficient than using the minimum number of tokens required per spin.

