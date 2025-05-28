How to unlock and use the Monopoly Go Darth Maul token

In continuation of the Star Wars theme, Scopely has recently released the Monopoly Go Darth Maul token through the ongoing Jedi Partners event. The token is designed to resemble Dark Side's Darth Maul, who wears a red mask and wields a dual sword. Once unlocked, the token can be used to represent the player's position on the board.
This article explains how to unlock the Monopoly Go Darth Maul token.
How to unlock the Monopoly Go Darth Maul token for free
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To unlock the Darth Maul token, you must play the Jedi Partners event and complete all milestones. The steps are given below:
- Step 1: Log in to Monopoly Go before June 1, 2025.
- Step 2: Team up with active players and compete in the Jedi Partners event before it expires.
- Step 3: Complete all five milestones and claim the Darth Maul token.
Also read: How to add friends in Monopoly GO
Here are all the rewards offered in the Jedi Partners event:
- First milestone (2.5K points): 200 dice rolls
- Second milestone (6K points): Cash
- Third milestone (13K points): 200-300 dice rolls, cash, and 10 minutes Cash Boost
- Fourth milestone (26.5K points): 300-500 dice, Yellow Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, and 20 minutes Mega Heist
- Fifth milestone (32K points): 400-600 dice rolls, Cash, Blue Sticker Pack, and 30 minutes Builder's Bash
- Grand Prize (Building all five milestones): Monopoly Go Darth Maul token, 5k Dice Rolls, and a Wild Sticker.
Also read: Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained
How to use the Monopoly Go Darth Maul token
Tokens and Shield skins in Monopoly Go are cosmetics that players can collect. They do not affect the gameplay. Here is how to equip the Darth Maul Token once it is unlocked:
- Step 1: Launch the Monopoly Go game and tap on the button in the top right corner.
- Step 2: Select the "My Showroom" option.
- Step 3: Open the Tokens section to find the Darth Maul token and apply it.
Additionally, you can quick-equip the token when it unlocks by tapping the Equip button. Also, you can swap the token or the shield later by visiting the My Showroom in Monopoly Go.
Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:
- How to unlock and use the Darth Vader token in Monopoly Go
- Best tips and tricks to use Monopoly Go roll multipliers
- How to unlock and equip the Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly Go
- How to trade cards in Monopoly GO