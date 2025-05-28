  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • How to unlock and use the Monopoly Go Darth Maul token

How to unlock and use the Monopoly Go Darth Maul token

By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 28, 2025 13:54 IST
The Darth Vader token has arrived in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
The Darth Vader token has arrived in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

In continuation of the Star Wars theme, Scopely has recently released the Monopoly Go Darth Maul token through the ongoing Jedi Partners event. The token is designed to resemble Dark Side's Darth Maul, who wears a red mask and wields a dual sword. Once unlocked, the token can be used to represent the player's position on the board.

Ad

This article explains how to unlock the Monopoly Go Darth Maul token.

How to unlock the Monopoly Go Darth Maul token for free

Jedi Partners event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
Jedi Partners event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

To unlock the Darth Maul token, you must play the Jedi Partners event and complete all milestones. The steps are given below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Step 1: Log in to Monopoly Go before June 1, 2025.
  • Step 2: Team up with active players and compete in the Jedi Partners event before it expires.
  • Step 3: Complete all five milestones and claim the Darth Maul token.

Also read: How to add friends in Monopoly GO

Here are all the rewards offered in the Jedi Partners event:

  • First milestone (2.5K points): 200 dice rolls
  • Second milestone (6K points): Cash
  • Third milestone (13K points): 200-300 dice rolls, cash, and 10 minutes Cash Boost
  • Fourth milestone (26.5K points): 300-500 dice, Yellow Sticker Pack for the Star Wars album, and 20 minutes Mega Heist
  • Fifth milestone (32K points): 400-600 dice rolls, Cash, Blue Sticker Pack, and 30 minutes Builder's Bash
  • Grand Prize (Building all five milestones): Monopoly Go Darth Maul token, 5k Dice Rolls, and a Wild Sticker.
Ad

Also read: Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained

How to use the Monopoly Go Darth Maul token

Ad

Tokens and Shield skins in Monopoly Go are cosmetics that players can collect. They do not affect the gameplay. Here is how to equip the Darth Maul Token once it is unlocked:

  • Step 1: Launch the Monopoly Go game and tap on the button in the top right corner.
  • Step 2: Select the "My Showroom" option.
  • Step 3: Open the Tokens section to find the Darth Maul token and apply it.

Additionally, you can quick-equip the token when it unlocks by tapping the Equip button. Also, you can swap the token or the shield later by visiting the My Showroom in Monopoly Go.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

About the author
Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications