Brawl Stars maintenance today (March 4, 2025): All changes and bug fixes

The Brawl Stars maintenance break (March 4, 2025) is currently underway and is expected to last until 3 PM ET. It is set to fix several major and minor bugs in the game before the upcoming March 2025 season. Additionally, the developers have announced an optional update, which will go live when the update ends, further polishing the game.

This article highlights details of the Brawl Stars maintenance break today (March 4, 2025) that is currently underway.

Brawl Stars maintenance break today (March 4, 2025): Everything we know so far

The bugs rectified in the Brawl Stars maintenance break today (March 4, 2025) are as follows:

A bug in the game's Ranked feature showed a reward when players were promoted to a previously held rank, causing confusion.

In some devices, all brawlers appeared maxed and favorited when trading the Ranked mode matches.

An incorrect number of stars was displayed in the 2024 Battle cards.

The projectiles fired by Clavera Piper's basic attack used to disappear mid-flight. This bug only occurred when the 'Ambush' Star Power was in use.

There was a visual glitch in Nita's Hypercharge, making certain aspects look inverted.

There was another visual glitch with the basic attacks of Cerberus Tick and Scorpion Willow. These attacks often looked enlarged.

Brawl Stars maintenance break today (March 4, 2025): Optional update

While the bugs mentioned above will be fixed automatically, the glitches listed below will only be resolved if the optional update is downloaded:

A technical bug where the opponents carrying the ball in Brawl Ball mode do not drop it when attacked wth Knockbacks, Pulls, or Roots.

Juju's Super ability does not spawn on water.

A technical glitch where Lily teleports to her enemies that are hit by her Super while in the Shadow Realm.

Any brawlers that were pre-picked and banned in the Diamond Rank matches were still selected for the match.

Additionally, a few visual and localisation issues are also set to be fixed with the update.

While the update is optional, players are advised to download it to avail the game's best experience.

