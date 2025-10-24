Clash of Clans Barbarian Look-A-Like Online Competition: Everything you need to know

Clash of Clans' new contest, Barbarian Look-A-Like Online Competition, offers enthusiasts a chance to win exciting rewards, such as Gems, Runes, and Books, by dressing as the Barbarian troop and sharing their image online. It went live on October 23, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC+0), and will run until November 2, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC+0).

Here's everything to know about the competition.

Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Barbarian Look-A-Like Online Competition

Dress yourself as the Barbarian troop and share your looks to stand a chance to win exciting freebies! (Image via Supercell)

How to participate

Step 1: Dress up like the Barbarian troop.

Dress up like the Barbarian troop. Step 2: Click a photo or shoot a short video of yourself.

Click a photo or shoot a short video of yourself. Step 3: Share it on X, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok with the hashtag #BarbarianHalloween and your Player Tag in the caption.

Note that you can experiment with your outfit and participate by sharing your images multiple times. However, ensure you share your entry before November 2, 2025.

Prizes

First place

14,000 Gems

Second place

Rune of Gold (Home Village)

Rune of Elixir (Home Village)

Rune of Dark Elixir

Rune of Gold (Builder Base)

Rune of Elixir (Builder Base)

Third place

Book of Everything

Book of Heroes

Book of Spells

Book of Buildings

Book of Fighting

How can you get an edge over others?

As per the official announcement, Supercell's Community Managers will select winners based on Creativity and through the following filters:

Humor : Make sure your entry tickles the viewers' funny bone.

: Make sure your entry tickles the viewers' funny bone. Authenticity : Avoid something generic or store-bought in your entry. Also, avoid using AI-generated images.

: Avoid something generic or store-bought in your entry. Also, avoid using AI-generated images. Effort: As per the announcement, your entry should reflect the efforts you have put into it.

Eligibility

To participate in the contest, you must be from a country where Clash of Clans is officially available. This is to ensure you receive the rewards.

