Clash of Clans Barbarian Look-A-Like Online Competition: Everything you need to know

Clash of Clans' new contest, Barbarian Look-A-Like Online Competition, offers enthusiasts a chance to win exciting rewards, such as Gems, Runes, and Books, by dressing as the Barbarian troop and sharing their image online. It went live on October 23, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC+0), and will run until November 2, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC+0).
Here's everything to know about the competition.
Also read: Clash of Clans Mash-A-Rama scenery: Design and how to get
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Barbarian Look-A-Like Online Competition
How to participate
- Step 1: Dress up like the Barbarian troop.
- Step 2: Click a photo or shoot a short video of yourself.
- Step 3: Share it on X, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok with the hashtag #BarbarianHalloween and your Player Tag in the caption.
Note that you can experiment with your outfit and participate by sharing your images multiple times. However, ensure you share your entry before November 2, 2025.
Prizes
First place
- 14,000 Gems
Second place
- Rune of Gold (Home Village)
- Rune of Elixir (Home Village)
- Rune of Dark Elixir
- Rune of Gold (Builder Base)
- Rune of Elixir (Builder Base)
Third place
- Book of Everything
- Book of Heroes
- Book of Spells
- Book of Buildings
- Book of Fighting
Also read: Clash of Clans Festival Lantern decoration: Design and cost explored
How can you get an edge over others?
As per the official announcement, Supercell's Community Managers will select winners based on Creativity and through the following filters:
- Humor: Make sure your entry tickles the viewers' funny bone.
- Authenticity: Avoid something generic or store-bought in your entry. Also, avoid using AI-generated images.
- Effort: As per the announcement, your entry should reflect the efforts you have put into it.
Eligibility
To participate in the contest, you must be from a country where Clash of Clans is officially available. This is to ensure you receive the rewards.
Also read: Hero Hall in COC: Everything you need to know
More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:
- How to get Pirate Scenery for free
- 4 best heroes ranked after TH17 update
- 5 best ways to earn COC Gold Pass for free
- Which is the best equipment for Barbarian King?
- Top 3 attack strategies for Town Hall 16 in 2024
- Which is the best Hero Equipment for Archer Queen?