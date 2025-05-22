Clash of Clans Global Clash Cup: Schedule, rewards, and more

The registrations for the Clash of Clans Global Clash Cup have gone live. This brand-new season features two divisions (Esports and Established) with 10 subdivisions, ranging from Town Hall 17 to Town Hall 9. You can choose your division according to your TH level and participate in this tournament to show your flair and claim a share of the event's whopping $15,000 prize pool.

Read on to learn more about the Clash of Clans Global Clash Cup.

Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Global Clash Cup

Schedule

Esports divisions

Qualifiers: June 9, 2025, to July 13, 2025.

June 9, 2025, to July 13, 2025. Playoffs: July 15, 2025, to August 17, 2025.

Established divisions

Qualifiers: June 9, 2025, to July 20, 2025.

June 9, 2025, to July 20, 2025. Playoffs: July 28, 2025, to August 17, 2025.

Divisions

The Clash of Clans Global Clash Cup event has two divisions: Esports and Established. They further comprise a total of 10 subdivisions. Here's everything you need to know about them:

Esports division

Gothic division: This is exclusively for Town Hall 17 players and has a war size of five gamers per team.

Eclectic division: This is exclusively for Town Hall 15 players and has a war size of five gamers per team.

Baroque division: This is exclusively for Town Hall 13 players and has a war size of five gamers per team.

Doric division: This is exclusively for Town Hall 12 players and has a war size of five gamers per team.

Modern division: This division is a mix of Town Hall 17, 16, 15, 14, and 13 and has a war size of five gamers per team.

Established division

Shingle division: This is exclusively for Town Hall 17 players and has a war size of 10 gamers per team.

Brutal division: This is exclusively for Town Hall 17 players and has a war size of 20 gamers per team.

Rococo division: This division is a mix of Town Hall 17, 16, 15, and 14 players and has a war size of 20 gamers per team.

Victorian division: This division is a mix of Town Hall 12, 11, and 10 players and has a war size of 15 gamers per team.

Medieval division: This is exclusively for Town Hall 9 players and has a war size of 15 gamers per team.

Prize pool

Here's the full breakdown of the prize pool in the Clash of Clans Global Clash Cup:

Gothic division: $10,000

Eclectic division: $750

Baroque division: $750

Doric division: $750

Modern division: $750

Shingle division: $400

Brutal division: $400

Rococo division: $400

Victorian division: $400

Medieval division: $400

Format

The Clash of Clans Global Clash Cup will begin with the Qualifier round, wherein participating teams compete for a spot in the Playoffs. The Playoffs and Qualifiers will follow a single-elimination format, meaning one loss will result in direct elimination.

The Grand Finales, on the other hand, will follow a best-of-two format.

