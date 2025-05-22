Clash of Clans Global Clash Cup: Schedule, rewards, and more

The registrations for the Clash of Clans Global Clash Cup have gone live. This brand-new season features two divisions (Esports and Established) with 10 subdivisions, ranging from Town Hall 17 to Town Hall 9. You can choose your division according to your TH level and participate in this tournament to show your flair and claim a share of the event's whopping $15,000 prize pool.
Read on to learn more about the Clash of Clans Global Clash Cup.
Also read: Best Town Hall 14 attack strategy in Clash of Clans
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Global Clash Cup
Schedule
Esports divisions
- Qualifiers: June 9, 2025, to July 13, 2025.
- Playoffs: July 15, 2025, to August 17, 2025.
Established divisions
- Qualifiers: June 9, 2025, to July 20, 2025.
- Playoffs: July 28, 2025, to August 17, 2025.
Also read: Noble Iron Equipment: Ability and stats
Divisions
The Clash of Clans Global Clash Cup event has two divisions: Esports and Established. They further comprise a total of 10 subdivisions. Here's everything you need to know about them:
Esports division
- Gothic division: This is exclusively for Town Hall 17 players and has a war size of five gamers per team.
- Eclectic division: This is exclusively for Town Hall 15 players and has a war size of five gamers per team.
- Baroque division: This is exclusively for Town Hall 13 players and has a war size of five gamers per team.
- Doric division: This is exclusively for Town Hall 12 players and has a war size of five gamers per team.
- Modern division: This division is a mix of Town Hall 17, 16, 15, 14, and 13 and has a war size of five gamers per team.
Established division
- Shingle division: This is exclusively for Town Hall 17 players and has a war size of 10 gamers per team.
- Brutal division: This is exclusively for Town Hall 17 players and has a war size of 20 gamers per team.
- Rococo division: This division is a mix of Town Hall 17, 16, 15, and 14 players and has a war size of 20 gamers per team.
- Victorian division: This division is a mix of Town Hall 12, 11, and 10 players and has a war size of 15 gamers per team.
- Medieval division: This is exclusively for Town Hall 9 players and has a war size of 15 gamers per team.
Also read: Clash of Clans Giant Arrow guide: Specialities and best ways to use
Prize pool
Here's the full breakdown of the prize pool in the Clash of Clans Global Clash Cup:
- Gothic division: $10,000
- Eclectic division: $750
- Baroque division: $750
- Doric division: $750
- Modern division: $750
- Shingle division: $400
- Brutal division: $400
- Rococo division: $400
- Victorian division: $400
- Medieval division: $400
Also read: Clash of Clans Magic Snacks: All Magic Snacks specialities explained
Format
The Clash of Clans Global Clash Cup will begin with the Qualifier round, wherein participating teams compete for a spot in the Playoffs. The Playoffs and Qualifiers will follow a single-elimination format, meaning one loss will result in direct elimination.
The Grand Finales, on the other hand, will follow a best-of-two format.
Also read: How do League Levels work? Pros and cons explained
More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:
- What is the best Town Hall 16 attack strategy in Clash of Clans?
- Clash of Clans Pets: All pets and their roles explored
- What is funneling in COC?
- What is the best Town Hall 15 attack strategy in Clash of Clans?