Clash of Clans Royal Ninja skin: Cost, design, and more

Supercell has released the Clash of Clans Royal Ninja skin, keeping in line with the ongoing season's middle-aged Japanese marine warfare theme. The developer has also released new skins for other heroes and a new Home Village scenery based on the same theme. You can check them out in the in-game shop and the seasonal reward track.
Read on to learn more about the Clash of Clans Royal Ninja skin and how to obtain it.
All details of the Clash of Clans Royal Ninja skin
Design
The Clash of Clans Royal Ninja skin transforms the Royal Champion into a ninja clad in a red shinobi shozoku with white hair. Furthermore, her outfit features a red mask that covers her face, and two kanzashi secure her hair. Instead of the hero's regular weapons, the skin showcases the Royal Champion carrying a trident and a shuriken that also works as a shield.
Price
The Royal Ninja skin costs $10.52 in the US. However, this price might vary depending on the buyer's country or region.
How to get
Here's a step-by-step guide to purchasing the Royal Ninja skin:
- Step 1: Head to your Home Village.
- Step 2: Visit the Shop's Special Offers section.
- Step 3: Scroll to the Royal Ninja Skin.
- Step 4: Tap on it and complete the payment procedure as prompted.
How to get the Clash of Clans Royal Ninja skin for free
You can collect Play Points on the Google Play Store to get the Royal Ninja skin for free. These in-app tokens can be earned by finishing tasks the digital store assigns, such as installing an application, using it for a few days, and writing a review about it on the platform. After amassing points beyond a certain threshold, you can cash out these tokens or directly buy the skin with them.
However, stay cautious while finishing the tasks the Google Play Store assigns, as some applications it asks you to install can involve money-wagering or be addictive.
