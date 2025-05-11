Clash of Clans Royal Ninja skin: Cost, design, and more

Supercell has released the Clash of Clans Royal Ninja skin, keeping in line with the ongoing season's middle-aged Japanese marine warfare theme. The developer has also released new skins for other heroes and a new Home Village scenery based on the same theme. You can check them out in the in-game shop and the seasonal reward track.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the Clash of Clans Royal Ninja skin and how to obtain it.

Also read: Clash of Clans Gold Pass May 2025: All rewards explored

All details of the Clash of Clans Royal Ninja skin

Visit the in-game shop to purchase this skin (Image via Supercell)

Design

Ad

Trending

The Clash of Clans Royal Ninja skin transforms the Royal Champion into a ninja clad in a red shinobi shozoku with white hair. Furthermore, her outfit features a red mask that covers her face, and two kanzashi secure her hair. Instead of the hero's regular weapons, the skin showcases the Royal Champion carrying a trident and a shuriken that also works as a shield.

Also read: Clash of Clans Magic Snacks: All Magic Snacks specialties explained

Ad

Price

The Royal Ninja skin costs $10.52 in the US. However, this price might vary depending on the buyer's country or region.

How to get

Here's a step-by-step guide to purchasing the Royal Ninja skin:

Step 1: Head to your Home Village.

Head to your Home Village. Step 2: Visit the Shop's Special Offers section.

Visit the Shop's section. Step 3: Scroll to the Royal Ninja Skin.

Scroll to the Royal Ninja Skin. Step 4: Tap on it and complete the payment procedure as prompted.

Also read: Clash of Clans Pets: All Pets and their roles explored

Ad

How to get the Clash of Clans Royal Ninja skin for free

Ad

You can collect Play Points on the Google Play Store to get the Royal Ninja skin for free. These in-app tokens can be earned by finishing tasks the digital store assigns, such as installing an application, using it for a few days, and writing a review about it on the platform. After amassing points beyond a certain threshold, you can cash out these tokens or directly buy the skin with them.

Ad

However, stay cautious while finishing the tasks the Google Play Store assigns, as some applications it asks you to install can involve money-wagering or be addictive.

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More