Clash of Clans Snake King Hero skin: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Snake King Hero Skin has arrived as part of the ongoing Snake Festival event. This Legendary outfit belongs to the Snake Skin Set, which includes the Snake Queen, Snake Champion, and other themed skins. This Legendary skin is available for purchase through an exclusive in-game offer and comes with custom sound and animation effects when the Barbarian King is deployed in battle.

Cost of the Clash of Clans Snake King Hero skin

The price of the Snake King Hero skin depends on the player's geographical region and the country's economic value. However, its cost remains consistent with other Legendary skins such as the Snake Prince. In the United States, the skin is priced at $9.99, while players in India can purchase it for INR 899.

Design of the Clash of Clans Snake King Hero skin

Barbarian King showing his strength (Image via Supercell)

The Snake King Hero skin gives the Barbarian King a wild appearance. His skin turns gold, and he gets white hair along with glowing white eyes to depict wisdom. He is dressed in a green robe, complemented with a red fabric wrapped around his waist as a belt.

A large, dark brown wooden snake coils around his body to form a loop where the snake eats its own tail. After equipping this skin, he wields a spiked club with sharp edges and a red ribbon wrapped around its handle instead of the traditional sword.

Animations of Clash of Clans Snake King Hero skin

Knock-out animation (Image via Supercell)

The Snake King Hero skin features unique animations that enhance his presence in the village and on the battlefield. When moving through the village, golden sparkles rise around him, resembling his skin color. If tapped while idle, he drives his weapon into the ground and showcases a series of battle-ready movements to display his strength.

During battles, he attacks with a two-handed overhead swing of his spiked club, delivering crushing blows to his targets. Each strike creates a visible impact, reinforcing the power of his attacks. When his Barbarian Puppet Hero Equipment ability is activated, the summoned Barbarians also appear with white hair to match the appearance of the King.

Upon being knocked out in battle, he sits on the ground, holding his head in exhaustion to show remorse. While recovering at the altar, he lays down, resting his head on his weapon to recover his strength.

