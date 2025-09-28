  • home icon
Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes for October 2025

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 28, 2025 07:55 GMT
WIP balance changes are here (Image via Supercell)
The work-in-progress balance changes are here (Image via Supercell)

The work-in-progress balance changes for the Clash Royale October 2025 season have been released. Developer Supercell introduces such changes before each season to assess players' opinions and tweak them before their official release. You can review the changes and then visit the game's official website to share your opinion. Those who provide constructive feedback may even win a free Diamond Pass.

Here are the balance changes set for the Clash Royale October 2025 season.

All Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes for October 2025

Here are the cards that can be nerfed:

  • Berserker: The damage output of this card can be decreased by 5%, making it 97 Hit Points from 102 Hit Points.
  • Bomber: The HP of this card can be decreased by 8%, making it 304 Hit Points from 332 Hit Points.
  • Furnace: The speed of this card can be increased by 33%, making it 60 from 45.
  • Goblin Drill: The First Spawn Time of this card can be increased by 25%, making it 1 second from 0.8 seconds.
  • Goblin Hut: The HP of this card can be decreased by 4%, making it 1,180 Hit Points from 1,228 Hit Points.
  • Goblin Giant: The HP of this card can be decreased by 4%, making it 1,180 Hit Points from 1,228 Hit Points.
  • Goblin Giant: The HP and Backpack Range of this card can be decreased by 7% and 9%, respectively. Its Backpack First Hit Time can be increased by 25%, making it 0.5 seconds from 0.4 seconds.
  • Goblin Machine: Rocket damage output and HP of this card can be decreased by 22% and 7%, respectively.
  • Guards: The First Hit Time of this card can be increased by 25%, making it 0.5 seconds from 0.4 seconds.
  • Minions: The Hit Speed of this card can be decreased by 8%, making it 1/1.2 Hits per second from 1/1.1 Hits per second.
  • Skeletons: The Hit Speed of this card can be decreased by 9%, making it 1/1.1 Hits per second.
  • Vines: The Duration, damage output, and damage ticks of this card can be decreased by 20%, 9%, and 60%, respectively.
  • Evolved Baby Dragon: The Cycles of this card can be increased by 100%, making it 2 Cycles from 1.
  • Evolved Cannon: The Barrage damage of this card can be decreased by 14%, making it 304 Hit Points from 353 Hit Points.
  • Evolved Goblin Cage: The HP multiplier of this card can be decreased by 9%, making it 1,080 from 1,187.
  • Evolved Valkyrie: The HP multiplier of this card can be decreased by 9%, making it 1,907 from 2,096.
  • Evolved Wall Breakers: The Death damage of this card can be decreased by 11%, making it 258 Hit Points from 291 Hit Points.
  • Evolved Witch: The Heal per Skeleton of this card can be decreased by 16%, making it 64 Hit Points from 76 Hit Points.
  • Royal Chef: The HP of this card can be decreased by 7%, making it 2,703 Hit Points from 2,921 Hit Points.
No card will be buffed next season, according to the released WIP balance changes. The Prince Card, however, will receive a bug fix aside from the mentioned nerfs.

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
