Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes for October 2025

The work-in-progress balance changes for the Clash Royale October 2025 season have been released. Developer Supercell introduces such changes before each season to assess players' opinions and tweak them before their official release. You can review the changes and then visit the game's official website to share your opinion. Those who provide constructive feedback may even win a free Diamond Pass.Here are the balance changes set for the Clash Royale October 2025 season.All Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes for October 2025Here are the cards that can be nerfed:Berserker: The damage output of this card can be decreased by 5%, making it 97 Hit Points from 102 Hit Points.Bomber: The HP of this card can be decreased by 8%, making it 304 Hit Points from 332 Hit Points.Furnace: The speed of this card can be increased by 33%, making it 60 from 45.Goblin Drill: The First Spawn Time of this card can be increased by 25%, making it 1 second from 0.8 seconds.Goblin Hut: The HP of this card can be decreased by 4%, making it 1,180 Hit Points from 1,228 Hit Points.Goblin Giant: The HP of this card can be decreased by 4%, making it 1,180 Hit Points from 1,228 Hit Points.Goblin Giant: The HP and Backpack Range of this card can be decreased by 7% and 9%, respectively. Its Backpack First Hit Time can be increased by 25%, making it 0.5 seconds from 0.4 seconds.Goblin Machine: Rocket damage output and HP of this card can be decreased by 22% and 7%, respectively.Guards: The First Hit Time of this card can be increased by 25%, making it 0.5 seconds from 0.4 seconds.Also read: 10 rarest emotes in Clash RoyaleMinions: The Hit Speed of this card can be decreased by 8%, making it 1/1.2 Hits per second from 1/1.1 Hits per second.Skeletons: The Hit Speed of this card can be decreased by 9%, making it 1/1.1 Hits per second.Vines: The Duration, damage output, and damage ticks of this card can be decreased by 20%, 9%, and 60%, respectively.Evolved Baby Dragon: The Cycles of this card can be increased by 100%, making it 2 Cycles from 1.Evolved Cannon: The Barrage damage of this card can be decreased by 14%, making it 304 Hit Points from 353 Hit Points.Evolved Goblin Cage: The HP multiplier of this card can be decreased by 9%, making it 1,080 from 1,187.Evolved Valkyrie: The HP multiplier of this card can be decreased by 9%, making it 1,907 from 2,096.Evolved Wall Breakers: The Death damage of this card can be decreased by 11%, making it 258 Hit Points from 291 Hit Points.Evolved Witch: The Heal per Skeleton of this card can be decreased by 16%, making it 64 Hit Points from 76 Hit Points.Royal Chef: The HP of this card can be decreased by 7%, making it 2,703 Hit Points from 2,921 Hit Points.No card will be buffed next season, according to the released WIP balance changes. The Prince Card, however, will receive a bug fix aside from the mentioned nerfs.Also read: Clash Royale Baby Dragon Evolution: Stats, ability, and moreMore articles related to Clash Royale by Sportskeeda:How to get Star Points5 best card evolutionsMystery Box: Rarities, rewards, and moreIs CR worth playing in 2025?