Clash Royale Baby Dragon Evolution: Stats, ability, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 30, 2025 07:20 GMT
A new Evolution card is just around the corner (Image via Supercell)
Players can expect the arrival of the Clash Royale Baby Dragon Evolution in Season 75. This will be the third dragon to receive an evolution in the game after Electro Dragon and Inferno Dragon. Gamers will be able to unlock the card with Pass Royale, a seasonal paid subscription that provides buyers with a premium track that offers numerous exclusives.

Here are all the details about the Clash Royale Baby Dragon Evolution.

Everything you need to know about the Clash Royale Baby Dragon Evolution

Speciality

While attacking, Evo Baby Dragon creates a gust of wind that boosts allies and slows down enemies, giving friendly troops an upper hand over opponents.

Stats

Supercell hasn't released the basic stats of Evo Baby Dragon. However, according to some content creators, such as RoyaleAPI, they are the same as the normal Baby Dragon. So, here are the stats of Evo Baby Dragon upgraded to level 10:

  • Cost: 4 Elixir
  • Hit Speed: 1.5 Sec
  • First Hit Speed: 0.3 Sec
  • Speed: Fast (90)
  • Deploy Time: 1 Sec
  • Range: 3.5
  • Splash Radius: 1.5
  • Projectile Speed: 500
  • Target: Air & Ground
  • Count: 1x
  • Transport: Air
  • Type: Troop
  • Rarity: Spic
  • Hitpoints: 1,048
  • Area damage: 146
  • Damage per second: 97
How to get

The Clash Royale Baby Dragon Evolution will be released with the new season on September 1, 2025. Those who buy the Diamond Pass Royale will get six Baby Dragon shards with which they can unlock the card.

Here are some other ways to acquire Clash Royale Baby Dragon Evolution:

  • Level Up chests
  • Live Events (in future seasons)
  • Shop Offers (in future seasons)
  • Legendary Lucky Drops
  • Using Wild Shards

What is the other content coming with Season 75 in Clash Royale?

Vine Spell is another major highlight of Season 75 (Image via Supercell)
Besides the balance changes released every season, there's a new card, Vine Spell, coming in Season 75. Vine Spell immobilizes ground as well as aerial troops under its effect for a short time.

Here are the stats of the card upgraded to level 11:

  • Damage per second: 162
  • Crown Tower Damage per second: 30
  • Count: 3
  • Duration: 2.5 seconds
  • Radius: 2.5

