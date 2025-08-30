Clash Royale Baby Dragon Evolution: Stats, ability, and more

Players can expect the arrival of the Clash Royale Baby Dragon Evolution in Season 75. This will be the third dragon to receive an evolution in the game after Electro Dragon and Inferno Dragon. Gamers will be able to unlock the card with Pass Royale, a seasonal paid subscription that provides buyers with a premium track that offers numerous exclusives.Here are all the details about the Clash Royale Baby Dragon Evolution.Also read: Clash Royale Vines Spell: All details exploredEverything you need to know about the Clash Royale Baby Dragon EvolutionSpecialityWhile attacking, Evo Baby Dragon creates a gust of wind that boosts allies and slows down enemies, giving friendly troops an upper hand over opponents.StatsSupercell hasn't released the basic stats of Evo Baby Dragon. However, according to some content creators, such as RoyaleAPI, they are the same as the normal Baby Dragon. So, here are the stats of Evo Baby Dragon upgraded to level 10:Cost: 4 ElixirHit Speed: 1.5 SecFirst Hit Speed: 0.3 SecSpeed: Fast (90)Deploy Time: 1 SecRange: 3.5Splash Radius: 1.5Projectile Speed: 500Target: Air &amp; GroundCount: 1xTransport: AirType: TroopRarity: SpicHitpoints: 1,048Area damage: 146Damage per second: 97How to getThe Clash Royale Baby Dragon Evolution will be released with the new season on September 1, 2025. Those who buy the Diamond Pass Royale will get six Baby Dragon shards with which they can unlock the card.Here are some other ways to acquire Clash Royale Baby Dragon Evolution:Level Up chestsLive Events (in future seasons)Shop Offers (in future seasons)Legendary Lucky DropsUsing Wild ShardsAlso read: All Super Cards in Clash RoyaleWhat is the other content coming with Season 75 in Clash Royale?Vine Spell is another major highlight of Season 75 (Image via Supercell)Besides the balance changes released every season, there's a new card, Vine Spell, coming in Season 75. Vine Spell immobilizes ground as well as aerial troops under its effect for a short time.Here are the stats of the card upgraded to level 11:Damage per second: 162Crown Tower Damage per second: 30Count: 3Duration: 2.5 secondsRadius: 2.5Also read: 5 best ways to get a free Clash Royale Pass RoyaleMore articles related to Clash Royale by Sportskeeda:How to get Star Points in the game50 funny Clash Royale clan names in 202550 funny Clash Royale names in 20255 best card evolutionsMystery Box: Rarities, rewards, and more