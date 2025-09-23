Emotes are one of the most sought-after cosmetics in Clash Royale, as they add an aesthetic touch to the battleground. This is why many veterans enjoy collecting as many emotes as possible, and the developer has even created a leaderboard in-game, ranking players based on their emote collection.

That said, many emotes remain elusive to even the highest-ranking individuals in this leaderboard. This article lists some of these rare emotes.

List of 10 rarest emotes in Clash Royale (2025)

1) Little Prince Wink

The Little Prince Wink emote (Image via Supercell)

The Little Prince Wink emote is owned by just 20 of the top 1,000 collectors. It was originally scheduled for release during Season 53 (November 2023) as an in-app purchase, but it was never made available for sale.

2) King Polishing Trophy

The King Polishing Trophy emote (Image via Supercell)

The King Polishing Trophy emote is a reward for players who appear in the top 100 Global Tournaments, which is currently an inactive feature. Therefore, only 23 of the top 1,000 collectors own this emote.

3) 20-Win Challenge (2024)

The 20-Win Challenge (2024) emote (Image via Supercell)

The 20-Win Challenge (2024) emote is currently owned by just 42 of the top 1,000 collectors. It was a reward for reaching 20 wins in the 20-Win Challenge 2024.

4) 20-Win Challenge (2019)

The 20-Win Challenge (2019) emote (Image via Supercell)

Like the previous entry, the 20-Win Challenge (2019) emote was the ultimate reward in the 20-Win Challenge in 2019. Currently, only 62 of the top 1,000 collectors own this emote.

5) Grrr

The Grrr emote (Image via Supercell)

The Grrr emote is only available through the Supercell ID Rewards website and costs 2,500 Points. These points can be earned by buying $50 worth of items through the Supercell Store.

Currently, only 203 of the top 1,000 collectors own this emote.

6) Rascal Twins Cake (2019 Anniversary)

The Rascal Twins Cake emote (Image via Supercell)

The Rascal Twins Cake emote was released as part of the game's anniversary celebration in 2019. Only those who joined in-game tournaments hosted by the title's content creators received this emote. Therefore, only 225 of the top 1,000 collectors own it.

7) Vines Heart

The Vines Heart emote (Image via Supercell)

The Vines Heart emote is owned by just 279 of the top 1,000 collectors. It was available as part of the Vines bundle and is currently being offered individually for $10.

8) Vines Laughing

The Vines Laughing emote (Image via Supercell)

The Vines Laughing emote is owned by 283 of the top 1,000 collectors. It was initially available as part of the Vines bundle and is currently being offered for $10.

9) He He He Ha

The He He He Ha emote (Image via Supercell)

The He He He Ha emote is owned by 283 of the top 1,000 collectors. It can be obtained through the Supercell ID Rewards website and costs 2,500 Points. Just like the aforementioned Grrr emote, players must purchase $50 worth of items from the Supercell Store to acquire the He He He Ha emote.

10) Royal Ghost

The Royal Ghost emote (Image via Supercell)

The Royal Ghost emote is owned by 284 of the top 1,000 collectors. When Legendary Trophies were removed from the players' profiles back in 2017, this emote was granted as compensation.

