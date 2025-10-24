Delta Force Mobile received an update on October 23, 2025, without any downtime. The content drop brought Halloween events to the game, such as Billy's Playground, Halloween Login, the Event Pass, Candy Shop, and the Spooky Masquerade challenge, as well as the Mobile Squad Appearance Bundle, among other things.

Read on to learn about the major highlights of the update.

All content in the Delta Force Mobile Mid-Season update (October 23, 2025)

Halloween event

Halloween event (Image via Garena)

Billy's Playground

Billy's Playground went live on October 23, 2025, and will run until December 3, 2025. During this period, you must accumulate Match Time to complete weekly missions and earn SAW Coins, which can be exchanged for SAW Ops Bundle items.

Halloween Login

This event went live on October 23, 2025, and will run until December 3, 2025. If you log in during this period, you will earn free weapon appearances, such as the M7 Battle Rifle - Trickster.

Event Pass

The Event Pass went on sale on October 23 and will be available until November 17, 2025. With it, you can accumulate Match Time in Operations mode and earn event points to claim tons of lucrative rewards, such as Armament Vouchers and the AK-12 Assault Rifle - Day of the Dead.

Candy Shop

The Candy Tokens you earn can be exchanged for rewards, such as Armament Vouchers, Appearance rewards, and P90 - Halloween, in the Candy Shop.

Spooky Masquerade challenge

The Spooky Masquerade challenge went live on October 23, 2025, and will run until November 17, 2025. It features three consecutive weeks of event modes, each comprising a specific weapon type: melee, shotgun, and sniper.

I Saw Billy-Wolf

This event went live on October 23, 2025, and will run until November 17, 2025. During this period, toolboxes in Operations maps have a chance to contain the SAW Collab collectible, Billy-Wolf.

Lucky Ratty

Lucky Ratty went live on October 23, 2025, and will run until November 6, 2025. During this period, Rockets Rats in Operations maps have a chance to drop Lucky Wood Carvings.

Mobile Squad Appearance Bundle

Mobile Squad Appearance Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Mobile Squad Appearance Bundle arrives on October 24, 2025, and will be available until November 20, 2025. It includes weapons, such as the M7, SR-25, and SMG-45, as well as Charm, Avatar, Calling Card, and Spray Paint.

Zero Dam (Normal) - Solo Queue is coming

Solo Queue's new schedule (Image via Garena)

Now, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Zero Dam (Normal) - Solo Queue will go live on PC, mobile, and console platforms. Furthermore, Layali Grove - Normal hours have received a new schedule.

Map balance adjustments

For the first deployment, the defender's insertion point has been adjusted backward.

Objective defender's respawn point has been adjusted backward.

For the attackers in the Side Wing, protective parameters have been added.

