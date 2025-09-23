Delta Force mobile Raptor guide

Delta Force mobile War Ablaze is live, bringing with it the new Warfare map, Team Deathmatch mode, the Layali Grove Special event, a New Boss in Tide Prison, vehicles, weapons, seasonal mission system update, and a new Recon Operator named Raptor. The patch was released today (September 23, 2025) at 2:00 a.m. (UTC +0) with no downtime.

Everything you need to know about Raptor in Delta Force mobile

Everything you need to know about Raptor in Delta Force mobile

Landon Harrison, codename Raptor, is a new Recon Operator in Delta Force mobile. Here are all his specialties:

Operator Trait - Threat Detection (Warfare): When enemies target Raptor, the screen edge lights up in their direction, and upon detecting a threat, he instantly deploys a Wing Cam toward the enemies.

When enemies target Raptor, the screen edge lights up in their direction, and upon detecting a threat, he instantly deploys a Wing Cam toward the enemies. Operator Trait - Trace Tracker (Operations): Raptor can detect enemies' footprints within a certain time frame and scan opened containers to gather intel on the gear and current positions of the opponents.

Raptor can detect enemies' footprints within a certain time frame and scan opened containers to gather intel on the gear and current positions of the opponents. Tactical Gear - Wing Cam (Warfare): Raptor can deploy a spy camera on enemies by targeting them. The camera marks their positions every three seconds. If they die, it stays put and keeps marking. However, enemies can destroy the camera to discover Raptor's location.

Tactical Gear - Wing Cam (Operations): By targeting enemies or their tracks, Raptor can deploy a spy camera on them. The camera highlights the opponent's location every three seconds up to five times. Gamers can switch to the camera view while it's active. After some time, however, enemies can destroy the camera, which will then betray Raptor's location.

By targeting enemies or their tracks, Raptor can deploy a spy camera on them. The camera highlights the opponent's location every three seconds up to five times. Gamers can switch to the camera view while it's active. After some time, however, enemies can destroy the camera, which will then betray Raptor's location. Gadget - Silver Wing: Raptor deploys a manually controlled drone that marks enemies within a 90-meter radius as well as carries and drops EMP grenades. The drone can also deploy Wing Cams on enemies and go into self-destruct mode before smashing straight into enemies, dealing minor damage.

Raptor deploys a manually controlled drone that marks enemies within a 90-meter radius as well as carries and drops EMP grenades. The drone can also deploy Wing Cams on enemies and go into self-destruct mode before smashing straight into enemies, dealing minor damage. Gadget - EMP Grenade: Raptor throws an EMP Grenade that disables enemy electronic equipment, such as some weapon attachments and sights.

Raptor in Delta Force mobile can be unlocked through the free Seasonal Pass tier. You can progress on this reward track by completing designated missions within a specified time frame.

