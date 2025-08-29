Destiny: Rising fishing guide- How to unlock, mechanics, rewards, and more

Fishing in Destiny: Rising allows players to have a carefree time on the social hub and gather enough specimens to exchange for rewards. Like fishing in any other game, NetEase has implemented a specific mechanic for players to catch them. However, simply catching them won't be enough, as the Lightbearers must keep track of their equipment and baits to become proper anglers.

This article goes over the basics of fishing in Destiny: Rising, from the mechanics to the available rewards.

How to unlock fishing in Destiny: Rising?

The fishing feature doesn't unlock in Destiny: Rising until Chapter 2-3 "Former Glories". Once the chapter is active, complete the sub-objectives, and one of the tasks will be to complete the "Go fishing" tutorial.

Task for finishing tutorial in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

Head to Pandora-7 at the Haven Bazaar to start the process. The reward for completing this tutorial is 50 Lumia Leaves, so a few Gacha currencies are waiting at the end.

Equipping rod and bait for fishing (Image via NetEase)

Speak with Pandora-7, and she will hand you fishing rods, alongside a few baits. Follow the waypoint, equip both the rod and bait, and then start fishing by tapping the rod icon on the right.

How to fish in Destiny: Rising?

After casting on the pond, you will notice a small icon appear on the bottom-right of your screen. This icon shows whether a fish was caught on your bait or not, and will turn yellow.

A fish has been caught by the hook, as shown with the yellow glow (Image via NetEase)

Once it turns yellow, tap on the button to reel in the fish. If the fish is light and of the common rarity, then your Lightbearer should reel the fish in one try. However, if the caught fish is of higher rarity, then a mini-game will start.

Mini-game to catch a high-rarity fish in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

In the mini-game, your objective is to follow the fish symbol within the vertical line, and align the blue marker with the fish. You will also notice that the fish symbol has a yellow circle around it, signifying the fish's stamina on the reel. If the circle reaches full, then the fish will escape. To keep the fish from escaping, keep aligning to drain the fish's stamina at all times.

Aligning the blue marker with the fish symbol (Image via NetEase)

To align, drag the blue marker upwards when the fish icon goes up within the vertical line. Next, if the fish icon goes down, leave the blue marker and let it fall within the line.

Similarly, if the fish symbol is hanging in the middle, then follow this:

Drag the blue marker up>leave it to fall>then immediately drag it up to keep the circle floating>repeat by following the fish symbol.

Catch three fish and head back to Pandora-7 to complete the tutorial mission.

Rewards and other aspects of fishing in Destiny: Rising

Fishing vendor, Pandora-7 (Image via NetEase)

Once you have collected enough fish, open your inventory, followed by the triangular tab on the left. This opens up the inventory for your collected fish. Select one fish, then click on sell, followed by 'Sell All.' Selling these fish will grant you a currency called Angler Token, which can then be used to purchase various items from Pandora-7.

Selling fish for Angler Tokens in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

Open the supplies inventory on Pandora, and here, you can exchange the tokens to purchase various Baits. Green rarity baits will get you green and blue fish, and purple baits will get you purple fish. Catching a higher rarity fish also grants more reputation EXP, which unlocks more rewards from the Fishing level.

One of the notable rewards from Fishing level includes "Fishing Skills," which are points that can be invested into a special passive tree to improve your abilities.

Fishing skill tree (Image via NetEase)

Some of the rewards from the Fishing level also have higher-tier baits and rods, including weapon enhancement prisms. Artifact upgrade materials, 5-star weapon shader, and more fishing equipment can also be bought from the shop in exchange for Angler Tokens. Hence, your gameplay loop will go something like this:

Capture more fish> Increase fishing skills by accumulating EXP from capturing fish> Sell the fish> Gain tokens> purchase items using tokens from Pandora-7>Repeat.

