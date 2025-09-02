Destiny: Rising Monolith's Fall Raid final encounter guide - Issakis' Tebernacle

Destiny: Rising's newest Raid, Monolith's Fall, has been a fun time for both Destiny veterans and new players. The activity presents quite a formidable challenge with tougher enemy combatants. Across all three encounters, a fireteam of six must coordinate among themselves and crack the mechanics to complete a task.

Ad

Issakis, the only boss fight in the Raid, is also the final encounter in the Monolith's Fall. While the first two encounters follow only the mechanics, Isaakis is a major boss that everyone must deal damage to, adding to the various tasks in the fight.

Issakis's Tabernacle encounter mechanic in Destiny: Rising Monolith's Fall

Start the fight by clearing mobs in the boss room. After a while, the boss will teleport to the left side of the room and start firing out AOE arc walls. Avoid these by jumping over them. You will see Scorch Vandals spawning on the boss's side, so kill them, get the Canon, and then destroy the fuses on both sides of the boss.

Ad

Trending

Shinka Marksman in Monolith's Fall boss encounter (Image via NetEase)

Next, Issakis will jump to the right side of the room. Follow the same mechanics as before to destroy the fuses. A teleporter will open up after killing a Shield Shinka mini-boss. Assign two players to two of these teleporters, sending them to two rooms. Here's the mechanic:

Ad

A player who goes inside via the teleporter will see a Servitor spawning in. Killing the Servitor will open up a big screen. A total of two players should head inside.

On the screen, players will see one part of the boss lit up. A call must then be given out to the players outside in the boss's room. While all this is going on, the four players outside in the boss room should do everything in their power to clear mobs and defeat mini bosses.

Hearing the call from inside, the players outside will then shoot the part and start the damage phase. The players outside will only see all the boss parts lit up in red, so following the calls is important.

Damage the boss as its front part will get exposed. Repeat until it's dead.

Ad

Note that the screen will show any one of the arms, the gun, or the back side of the boss as the damageable part. However, in the second phase, the parts will change, and the screen will show one of the six legs.

Follow our articles for Destiny Rising:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More