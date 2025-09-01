Destiny: Rising Monolith's Fall Raid first encounter guide- Break In

Destiny: Rising has a new Raid with its first-ever season, called Monolith's Fall. Like any Raid in Destiny games, this specific endgame activity also comes with multiple encounters, rewards, and a whole lot of coordinated mechanics. A Raid isn't the typical walk-in-the-park activity, where players can go in, defeat enemies, get loot, and get out. On the contrary, players must free their schedule and direct all their attention while running a Destiny Raid.

This article lists the mechanics for the first encounter in the Monolith's Fall Raid, called the 'Break In.'

Prerequisites for entering the Monolith's Fall Raid in Destiny: Rising

To access the Monolith's Fall Raid, you can find a console just outside of Radegast's Throne Room. Here, you can interact with the console and then launch the Raid. However, there are a few things you should do before that.

Console outside Radegast in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

To start, complete Chapter 5-1, reach level 50, and complete Operation Avenging Arrow. Keep following the main quest chain, and all three of these will be done eventually.

A special Onslaught event is active for the Raid from August 31 to September 7. Difficulty is increased across all encounters in the Raid.

'Break In' encounter mechanic in Destiny: Rising Monolith's Fall

The main task for six players in the Break In encounter is as follows:

Defeat Fallen captains and get Keys.

Stand on plates on two sides to form a bridge.

Players with Keys will cross the bridge.

Crossed players will then use Scorch Cannons to destroy fuses.

Repeat until all six players have crossed the bridge.

Before we get into more details, it is important to familiarize yourself with the entire arena in which you will be working. There are two major areas connected by a bridge. Both have two plates, one on the left and right. The starting area will have two Fallen Captains, and the area across the bridge will have two Scorch Vandals on two sides.

Scorch Vandal on the other side of the bridge (Image via NetEase)

Here is how the mechanic works:

Spawn in and start clearing mobs. Defeat Fallen Captains on two sides, called Sentry Captains. Killing these two Captains drops an Access key. Two players should pick up these keys and reach the other side.

To help the Key carriers reach the other side, a bridge must be formed. Two players should now stand on the two plates and form the bridge. Key carriers will then cross to the other side.

When the carriers have crossed, their task is to defeat mobs alongside two enemies called "Scorch Vandals."

Defeating the Scorch Vandals will drop Scorch Cannons. The 'Key' will then help the carriers get the Cannons and fire them on the marked fuses inside the room.

All while this is going on, the players on the other side will defeat the captains for Key, form a bridge, cross it, defeat two more Vandals, and then destroy fuses.

For the last two players, a bridge must be formed by stepping on the plates on the Vandal side. Hence, any two of the four players who have crossed can step on the plate and form the bridge for the final two players.

The final two players should get the last keys from the Fallen captains, cross the bridge, and destroy the fuse to complete the encounter.

Each encounter in Monolith's Fall is a separate activity with different rewards.

