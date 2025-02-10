Free Fire OB48 Advance Server: Schedule, features, and rewards

The Free Fire OB48 Advance Server is underway and will stay live until February 28, 2025. Advance Servers is a beta test of a major patch that Garena releases to iron out any rough edges in the update and receive feedback to ultimately provide a seamless gaming experience to FF enthusiasts.

Moreover, they grant players a chance to grab free Diamonds in Free Fire and experience fresh content before their official release, giving them an edge over other gamers. However, not all players can access Advance Servers, as downloading them requires an Activation Code, which is granted to a handful of users.

On that note, let's explore all the fresh content the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server features. Note that these additions haven't been set in stone yet, so the content in the official patch might vary from the one mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.

All features of the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server explored

Here are all the content the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server has revealed about the imminent patch:

Supply Box: Supply Box allows players to carry and place a mystery loot crate anywhere on the battleground. It contains massive loot, such as 8 Super Medkits, Multiple normal Medkits, and 1,000 AR ammo.

Supply Box allows players to carry and place a mystery loot crate anywhere on the battleground. It contains massive loot, such as 8 Super Medkits, Multiple normal Medkits, and 1,000 AR ammo. Revamped M1887: The M1887 has been given unlimited ammo, making it the deadliest firearm in close-range combat.

The M1887 has been given unlimited ammo, making it the deadliest firearm in close-range combat. Artifact Builder: This item lets gamers create various tools useful on the battleground and costs FF tokens in turn.

This item lets gamers create various tools useful on the battleground and costs FF tokens in turn. New Zone Damage Indicator: This addition helps players see the amount of damage they receive outside the Safe Zone.

This addition helps players see the amount of damage they receive outside the Safe Zone. New Character - Oscar: A new character is set to arrive in the upcoming OB48 update.

Rewards in the Free Fire OB48 Advance Server

In addition to being able to experience fresh content before their official release, engaging with the Advance Server grants players a chance to get Free Fire Diamonds for free.

All they must do is download the beta version on their mobile, explore its content, and report a bug if they find one. Doing so can reward the player with up to a whopping 1,000 FF Diamonds.

