How to get free CookieRun Kingdom plushies

A set of four Cookierun Kingdom plushies themed around different in-game Cookies is up for grabs, exclusively for players in the US. These real-life huggable soft toys can be won by filling in a form, reposting an official post on X, and following the title's official social media accounts. Although doing so doesn't guarantee the freebies, there's no harm in trying your luck.
Read on to learn more about how to get a chance to acquire the CookieRun Kingdom plushies without spending a penny.
How to get CookieRun Kingdom plushies for free
Here's a step-by-step guide to getting a chance to acquire free CookieRun Kingdom plushies:
- Step 1: Head to your X account and follow CookieRun Kingdom's official profile.
- Step 2: Find the post announcing the giveaway, repost, and drop a comment on it.
- Step 3: You will also find a link to a giveaway page in the post. Tap on it and follow the instructions.
- Step 4: Increase your chances of getting the freebies by following the title's Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Discord channels.
Note that the deadline of this giveaway is May 29, 2025. Furthermore, the winners will be selected on May 30, 2025.
Here is some other information to keep in mind:
- The winners are advised to keep checking their DMs and, if contacted, respond within 24 hours to claim their prize. Not doing so will result in them losing the prize.
- All winners must have a valid US shipping address.
- Participants must be at least 16 years old or have parental permission to participate in the giveaway.
- Five participants will be selected as winners and rewarded with four CookieRun Kingdom plushies.
- One of the five winners is guaranteed to be someone who participated by following the game's Discord channel. So, make sure to follow this channel to increase your chances of victory.
- The prizes will be delivered between June and July 2025.
