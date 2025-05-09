How to take down a Titan in PUBG Mobile 3.8

Taking down a Titan in PUBG Mobile isn't child's play, especially if it's an Attack Titan. For those unaware, Tencent Games has finally released the PUBG Mobile 3.8 update featuring a fresh Steampunk Frontier mode and an Attack on Titan collaboration. Consequently, you can see the series' different elements in this fresh mode, such as ODM Gears, Titan Serum, and three types of Titans.

To help you understand the mechanics of this fresh collaboration, this guide discusses how to defeat a Titan in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

How to defeat a Titan in PUBG Mobile 3.8

The Attack on Titan collaboration is a part of the fresh Steampunk Frontier mode. So, while playing the mode (Ranked or Unranked), you will come across ODM Gear (found among the regular loot), Titan Serum (transforms the user into a Titan), and Steam Glider (turns your glider into a Steam Glider when you jump from a high altitude).

The ODM Gear is a fictional gadget seen in the Attack on Titan series, used by the Survey Corps to kill Titans. It features two blades, thrusters that allow the user to fly around momentarily, and two hooks that help one swing from one place to another in no time.

Perform slashing attacks with the blades of this equipmentto defeat a Titan in PUBG Mobile. Note that they don't deal much damage to regular players, so avoid using them in normal gunfights.

Once you spot an enemy Titan, aim and use the grappling hooks to swing toward it instantly. Try to dodge its melee attacks and avoid standing on the ground near it, since these monsters can perform jump attacks that will knock you down on impact.

While swinging around a Titan in PUBG Mobile, perform as many slashing attacks as possible near the Titan's throat and head. Keep an eye on your cylinders, as running out of gas will make your ODM Gear futile. In such a situation, seek assistance from your teammates and retreat to a safe area where you can wait for the gas to replenish automatically or search for another gear before hitting the battleground again.

