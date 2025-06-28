How to win Viewer’s rewards in the Clash of Clans June 2025 Monthly Finals

The much-anticipated Clash of Clans June 2025 Monthly Finals are just around the corner. Teams from all over the world participate in this tournament and fight for a share of its massive prize pool. Furthermore, COC enthusiasts who watch this tournament can win rewards by simply predicting the winners of each round. These rewards include in-game items that help you progress in the Home Village.

Read on to learn about all the rewards offered in the Clash of Clans June 2025 Monthly Finals and how to acquire them.

Rewards offered in the Clash of Clans June 2025 Monthly Finals

Follow these steps to win the viewer's rewards offered in the Clash of Clans June 2025 Monthly Finals:

Step 1: Log in to the Clash of Clans Esports website using your COC credentials.

Log in to the Clash of Clans Esports website using your COC credentials. Step 2: Head to the Clash of Clans Event Site.

Head to the Clash of Clans Event Site. Step 3: Two icons on the interface will appear: Day 1 and Day 2. Hit the Predict Now button accordingly.

Two icons on the interface will appear: Day 1 and Day 2. Hit the button accordingly. Step 4: Choose the team you think can win the round.

Choose the team you think can win the round. Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

Here are all the rewards offered in the Clash of Clans June 2025 Monthly Finals. You will win this based on the number of correct predictions that you make:

500K Gold

500K Elixir

500 Shiny Ore

25 Glowy Ore

5 Starry Ore

50K Builder Gold

50K Builder Elixir

10K Dark Elixir

1K Shiny Ore

50K Glowy Ore

10 Starry Ore

Things you should know about the Clash of Clans June 2025 Monthly Finals

Schedule, format, and rewards

The Monthly Finals will take place on June 28 and June 29, 2025 (UTC+0).

The tournament has a double-elimination bracket with eight teams.

The winner in the Grand Final receives the Golden Ticket of 2025.

The runner-ups earn Leaderboard Points.

Where to watch

You can watch the June 2025 Monthly Finals on the COC Event Site. Moreover, you can play #ClashWorlds trivia on the website and earn rewards.

Note that the tournament will be broadcast in eight languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Korean, and Japanese.

