How to win Viewer’s rewards in the Clash of Clans June 2025 Monthly Finals

The much-anticipated Clash of Clans June 2025 Monthly Finals are just around the corner. Teams from all over the world participate in this tournament and fight for a share of its massive prize pool. Furthermore, COC enthusiasts who watch this tournament can win rewards by simply predicting the winners of each round. These rewards include in-game items that help you progress in the Home Village.
Read on to learn about all the rewards offered in the Clash of Clans June 2025 Monthly Finals and how to acquire them.
Rewards offered in the Clash of Clans June 2025 Monthly Finals
Follow these steps to win the viewer's rewards offered in the Clash of Clans June 2025 Monthly Finals:
- Step 1: Log in to the Clash of Clans Esports website using your COC credentials.
- Step 2: Head to the Clash of Clans Event Site.
- Step 3: Two icons on the interface will appear: Day 1 and Day 2. Hit the Predict Now button accordingly.
- Step 4: Choose the team you think can win the round.
- Step 5: Click on the Submit button.
Here are all the rewards offered in the Clash of Clans June 2025 Monthly Finals. You will win this based on the number of correct predictions that you make:
- 500K Gold
- 500K Elixir
- 500 Shiny Ore
- 25 Glowy Ore
- 5 Starry Ore
- 50K Builder Gold
- 50K Builder Elixir
- 10K Dark Elixir
- 1K Shiny Ore
- 50K Glowy Ore
- 10 Starry Ore
Things you should know about the Clash of Clans June 2025 Monthly Finals
Schedule, format, and rewards
- The Monthly Finals will take place on June 28 and June 29, 2025 (UTC+0).
- The tournament has a double-elimination bracket with eight teams.
- The winner in the Grand Final receives the Golden Ticket of 2025.
- The runner-ups earn Leaderboard Points.
Where to watch
You can watch the June 2025 Monthly Finals on the COC Event Site. Moreover, you can play #ClashWorlds trivia on the website and earn rewards.
Note that the tournament will be broadcast in eight languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Korean, and Japanese.
