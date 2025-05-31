How to win Viewer’s Rewards in the Clash of Clans May 2025 Monthly Finals

The much-awaited Clash of Clans May 2025 Monthly Finals are just around the corner. This event's specialty is that teams from all over the world participate in this tournament and fight for a share of its massive prize pool. Moreover, viewers can win rewards by simply predicting the winners in each round. These prizes include in-game items that help the Home Village progression.
Read on to learn about all the rewards offered in the Clash of Clans May 2025 Monthly Finals and how to win them.
Rewards offered in the Clash of Clans May 2025 Monthly Finals
Follow the steps given below to win the prizes offered in the Clash of Clans May 2025 Monthly Finals for viewers:
- Step 1: Log in to the Clash of Clans Esports website using your COC credentials.
- Step 2: Head to the Clash of Clans Event Site.
- Step 3: You will see two icons on the interface: Day 1 and Day 2. Hit the Predict Now button accordingly.
- Step 4: Choose the teams you think can win.
- Step 5: Click on the Submit button.
Here are the prizes in the Clash of Clans May 2025 Monthly Finals. Players will receive them according to the number of correct predictions made:
- 500K Gold
- 500K Elixir
- 500 Shiny Ore
- 25 Glowy Ore
- 5 Starry Ore
- 50K Builder Gold
- 50K Builder Elixir
- 10K Dark Elixir
- 1K Shiny Ore
- 50K Glowy Ore
- 10 Starry Ore
Things you should know about the Clash of Clans May 2025 Monthly Finals
Schedule, format, and rewards
- The imminent Monthly Finals will take place on May 31 and June 1, 2025, at 16:00 (UTC+0).
- The tournament follows a double-elimination bracket with eight teams.
- The winning team in the Grand Final will receive the Golden Ticket of 2025.
- The runner-ups will earn Leaderboard Points.
Where to watch
The May 2025 Monthly Finals can be watched on the COC Event Site. Furthermore, viewers can play #ClashWorlds trivia on this website and earn rewards.
The tournament will be broadcast in eight languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Korean, and Japanese.
