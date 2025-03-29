Marvel Snap April 2025 season: All upcoming cards explored

The Marvel Snap April 2025 season is just around the corner and is set to introduce six new cards to the game. Among the new arrivals, Captain Carter will be the Season Pass card for April 2025, while Goliath, Kahhori, Infinity Ultron, Strange Supreme, and Hydra Stomper are set to release on a weekly basis via the Spotlight Cache.

This article highlights all the cards that are set to release in the Marvel Snap April 2025 season.

All six cards releasing in the Marvel Snap April 2025 season

Captain Carter is the Season Pass card (Image via Nuverse)

Here are all the cards arriving in the Marvel Snap April 2025 season:

1) Captain Carter

Cost: 4

4 Power: 3

3 Rarity: Series 5

Ongoing ability: Captain Carter's power is added to the friendly back-row cards in this location (Does not apply to itself).

Captain Carter is the Season Pass card for the Marvel Snap April 2025 season. Players will unlock this card immediately upon purchasing the season pass.

2) Goliath

Cost: 2

2 Power: 1

1 Rarity: Series 5

Series 5 Ongoing ability: Goliath gains +1 Power for each friendly Ongoing card in play.

The Marvel Snap Goliath card will be released on April 2, 2025, in the Spotlight Cache.

3) Kahhori Reshaper of Worlds

Cost : 4

: 4 Power: 5

5 Rarity: Series 5

5 On Reveal ability: Each card in the player's hand gives one of the player's cards in play +1 Power.

Kahhori will be released on April 9, 2025, via the Spotlight Cache.

Also read: 5 Best Marvel Snap Firehair decks

4) Infinity Ultron

Cost: 5

5 Power: 6

6 Rarity: Series 5

Series 5 On Reveal ability: Adds 2 of the Ultron Stones to the player's hand.

The six Ultron Stones and their ability are as follows:

Ultron Power Stone (On Reveal): Doubles Infinity Ultron's Power stat.

Doubles Infinity Ultron's Power stat. Ultron Reality Stone (On Reveal): Places a Drone in the location and sets its Power equal to Infinity Ultron.

Places a Drone in the location and sets its Power equal to Infinity Ultron. Ultron Soul Stone (On Reveal): For each of the player's full locations, give one of the cards there +2 Power.

For each of the player's full locations, give one of the cards there +2 Power. Ultron Time Stone (On Reveal): Puts a card from the player's hand here.

Puts a card from the player's hand here. Ultron Space Stone (On Revela): Moves the lowest Power enemy card from its location to the Infinity Ultron's location.

Moves the lowest Power enemy card from its location to the Infinity Ultron's location. Ultron Mind Stone (Ongoing): The player's On Reveal abilities happen twice here

This card will be released on April 16, 2025, on the Spotlight Cache.

5) Strange Supreme

Cost: 2

Power: 2

Rarity: Series 5

Ability: Strange Supreme gains +2 Power from merging. This card merges with one of the Player's created cards at the end of the turn.

This card will be released on April 23, 2025

Also read: Marvel Snap March 2025 balance changes

6) Hydra Stomper

Cost: 3

Power: 2

Rarity: Series 5

Ongoing ability: The Hydra Stomper gains +1 Power each time one of the player's cards moves in the game.

This card will be released on April 30, 2025

