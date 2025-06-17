  • home icon
Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive: Details and rewards explored

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jun 17, 2025 14:56 IST
High Voltage Overdrive has arrived in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)
Nuverse has released Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive as a temporary game mode, and it will be available till June 24, 2025. This mode is similar to the previously released High Voltage, as both feature fast matches with boosted energy each turn. The main difference is that the Overdrive mode has four-turn battles and the Reactor effects mechanic.

This article highlights the details and rewards of the Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive game mode.

Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive: Everything you need to know

High Voltage Overdrive game mode in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)
The Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive game mode is featured in the Masters of Arcane season, and its details are given below:

Duration

The High Voltage Overdrive Game mode went live on June 16, 2025, and it will be available till June 24, 2025, at 11:59 AM PST. Additionally, the event shop will be available till 11:59 AM PST on June 25, 2025.

Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive: How to play

Players can access High Voltage Overdrive from the game mode tab in Marvel Snap. Here is how the mode works:

  • There are four turns in each battle.
  • On turns one to three, the Arc Reactor randomly increases players' max energy by two to four points.
  • No extra energy is given on turn four.
  • At the start of the game, eight charged cards are shuffled into both players' decks. Each of these cards has -1 cost and +1 power.
  • A Reactor effect is written beneath the Reactor, and its scale increases with each turn. Playing charged cards further charges the Reactor.
  • Once the Reactor has five charges, it will explode.
  • At the end of turn four, the player who controls two or more locations wins.

Banned cards

These cards are banned from the Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive game mode:

  • Alioth
  • Agatha Harkness
  • QuinJet
  • Black Widow
  • Mysterio
  • Galactus
  • Loki
  • Magik
  • High Evolutionary
  • Darkhawk
  • Cassandra Nova
  • Kang the Conqueror
  • Thanos
  • Agamotto
  • Arishem
  • Gorgon

Rewards

Winning the Overdrive battle grants XP, which can be used to progress through a reward track. All the milestones are listed below:

XPReward
500100 Credits
1,50030 Boosters
2,500
100 Collector’s Tokens
3,500
1 Neon Nights Border
4,5001,000 Volts
5,500100 Credits
6,50030 Boosters
7,500
100 Collector’s Tokens
8,5001,500 Volts
10,000100 Credits
11,00030 Boosters
12,000
100 Collector’s Tokens
13,000
1 Heavy Metal Border
15,0002,000 Volts
16,000100 Credits
17,00030 Boosters
19,000
100 Collector’s Tokens
21,000
1 Premium Mystery Border
25,0005,000 Volts

Overdrive Shop

Players can complete limited-time missions to earn Volts, an event currency that can be spent on the Overdrive Shop, which has these resources in stock:

VoltsReward
15,000
Portal Pull: Storm JeeHyung Lee Variant, Cobra Base Card, and Iron Lad Justin Fields Variant
50,000
Kid Omega Base Card
4,000
Doctor Doom Felipe Massafera Variant
12,000
Forge Just Right Emote
12,000
Rocket Raccoon Grumpy Cat Emote
4,000
Neon Nights Border
4,000
Heavy Metal Border
4,500
Premium Mystery Variant
5,000
Premium Mystery Border
2,500Mystery Border
1,400
Kid Omega Base Card Avatar
1,400
Cobra Base Card Avatar
1,400
Doctor Doom Felipe Massafera Avatar
4,3001,000 Credits
2,250500 Credits
500100 Credits

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
