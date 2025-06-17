Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive: Details and rewards explored

Nuverse has released Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive as a temporary game mode, and it will be available till June 24, 2025. This mode is similar to the previously released High Voltage, as both feature fast matches with boosted energy each turn. The main difference is that the Overdrive mode has four-turn battles and the Reactor effects mechanic.
This article highlights the details and rewards of the Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive game mode.
Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive: Everything you need to know
The Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive game mode is featured in the Masters of Arcane season, and its details are given below:
Duration
The High Voltage Overdrive Game mode went live on June 16, 2025, and it will be available till June 24, 2025, at 11:59 AM PST. Additionally, the event shop will be available till 11:59 AM PST on June 25, 2025.
Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive: How to play
Players can access High Voltage Overdrive from the game mode tab in Marvel Snap. Here is how the mode works:
- There are four turns in each battle.
- On turns one to three, the Arc Reactor randomly increases players' max energy by two to four points.
- No extra energy is given on turn four.
- At the start of the game, eight charged cards are shuffled into both players' decks. Each of these cards has -1 cost and +1 power.
- A Reactor effect is written beneath the Reactor, and its scale increases with each turn. Playing charged cards further charges the Reactor.
- Once the Reactor has five charges, it will explode.
- At the end of turn four, the player who controls two or more locations wins.
Banned cards
These cards are banned from the Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive game mode:
- Alioth
- Agatha Harkness
- QuinJet
- Black Widow
- Mysterio
- Galactus
- Loki
- Magik
- High Evolutionary
- Darkhawk
- Cassandra Nova
- Kang the Conqueror
- Thanos
- Agamotto
- Arishem
- Gorgon
Rewards
Winning the Overdrive battle grants XP, which can be used to progress through a reward track. All the milestones are listed below:
Overdrive Shop
Players can complete limited-time missions to earn Volts, an event currency that can be spent on the Overdrive Shop, which has these resources in stock:
