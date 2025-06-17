Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive: Details and rewards explored

Nuverse has released Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive as a temporary game mode, and it will be available till June 24, 2025. This mode is similar to the previously released High Voltage, as both feature fast matches with boosted energy each turn. The main difference is that the Overdrive mode has four-turn battles and the Reactor effects mechanic.

This article highlights the details and rewards of the Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive game mode.

Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive: Everything you need to know

High Voltage Overdrive game mode in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

The Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive game mode is featured in the Masters of Arcane season, and its details are given below:

Duration

The High Voltage Overdrive Game mode went live on June 16, 2025, and it will be available till June 24, 2025, at 11:59 AM PST. Additionally, the event shop will be available till 11:59 AM PST on June 25, 2025.

Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive: How to play

Players can access High Voltage Overdrive from the game mode tab in Marvel Snap. Here is how the mode works:

There are four turns in each battle.

On turns one to three, the Arc Reactor randomly increases players' max energy by two to four points.

No extra energy is given on turn four.

At the start of the game, eight charged cards are shuffled into both players' decks. Each of these cards has -1 cost and +1 power.

A Reactor effect is written beneath the Reactor, and its scale increases with each turn. Playing charged cards further charges the Reactor.

Once the Reactor has five charges, it will explode.

At the end of turn four, the player who controls two or more locations wins.

Banned cards

These cards are banned from the Marvel Snap High Voltage Overdrive game mode:

Alioth

Agatha Harkness

QuinJet

Black Widow

Mysterio

Galactus

Loki

Magik

High Evolutionary

Darkhawk

Cassandra Nova

Kang the Conqueror

Thanos

Agamotto

Arishem

Gorgon

Rewards

Winning the Overdrive battle grants XP, which can be used to progress through a reward track. All the milestones are listed below:

XP Reward 500 100 Credits 1,500 30 Boosters 2,500 100 Collector’s Tokens 3,500 1 Neon Nights Border 4,500 1,000 Volts 5,500 100 Credits 6,500 30 Boosters 7,500 100 Collector’s Tokens 8,500 1,500 Volts 10,000 100 Credits 11,000 30 Boosters 12,000 100 Collector’s Tokens 13,000 1 Heavy Metal Border 15,000 2,000 Volts 16,000 100 Credits 17,000 30 Boosters 19,000 100 Collector’s Tokens 21,000 1 Premium Mystery Border 25,000 5,000 Volts

Overdrive Shop

Players can complete limited-time missions to earn Volts, an event currency that can be spent on the Overdrive Shop, which has these resources in stock:

Volts Reward 15,000 Portal Pull: Storm JeeHyung Lee Variant, Cobra Base Card, and Iron Lad Justin Fields Variant 50,000 Kid Omega Base Card 4,000 Doctor Doom Felipe Massafera Variant 12,000 Forge Just Right Emote 12,000 Rocket Raccoon Grumpy Cat Emote 4,000 Neon Nights Border 4,000 Heavy Metal Border 4,500 Premium Mystery Variant 5,000 Premium Mystery Border 2,500 Mystery Border 1,400 Kid Omega Base Card Avatar 1,400 Cobra Base Card Avatar 1,400 Doctor Doom Felipe Massafera Avatar 4,300 1,000 Credits 2,250 500 Credits 500 100 Credits

