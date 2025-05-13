Marvel Snap New X-Men Bounty event: Duration, rewards, and more

The Marvel Snap New X-Men Bounty event has arrived, challenging the player base to work together and earn rewards. By using New-X-Men-themed cards in battles, players collect points that are counted towards advancing through a progress-based reward track with six milestones. Additionally, the rewards include Credits, Premium, and Mystery Variants, a Border, two exclusive variants, and a Series 5 Snap Pack.
This article describes rewards and other details of the Marvel Snap New X-Men Bounty event.
Marvel Snap New X-Men Bounty event: All you need to know
Duration
The Marvel Snap NewX-Men Bounty event arrived on May 12 and will be available till May 26, 2025. Players have 14 days to play the event and collect all the rewards.
How to play the Marvel Snap New X-Men Bounty event
To contribute to the Marvel Snap New X-Men Bounty event, you must build your deck using at least one of these Bounty Cards:
- Esme Cuckoo (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Surge (Cost: 2, Power: 2)
- Prodigy (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Elixir (Cost: 2, Power: 3)
- Rock Slide (Cost: 4, Power: 5)
- Pixie (Cost: 2, Power: 2)
- X-23 (Cost: 1, Power: 2)
- White Queen (Cost: 3, Power: 4)
- Wolfsbane (Cost: 3, Power: 1)
- Wolverine (Cost: 2, Power: 3)
- Gambit (Cost: 3, Power: 3)
The developers have mentioned that cards from all rarities are included to make the event inclusive for all players. For example, Wolfsbane is a starter card, unlocked when playing the game for the first time.
Additionally, each Bounty card used in the deck will be counted as a win. For instance, if you win using X-23 and Wolverine in the deck, the victory will grant two points.
Rewards
The rewards for the event are listed below:
- Tier 1: 5 Million Wins - 500 Credits
- Tier 2: 8 Million Wins - Mystery Border
- Tier 3: 10 Million Wins - Premium Mystery Variant
- Tier 4: 15 Million Wins - Exclusive Variant: Wolverine
- Tier 5: 25 Million Wins - Exclusive Variant: Gambit
- Tier 6 (Stretch Goals): 40 Million Wins - Collector’s Series 5 Snap Pack
