Marvel Snap New X-Men Bounty event: Duration, rewards, and more

The Marvel Snap New X-Men Bounty event has arrived, challenging the player base to work together and earn rewards. By using New-X-Men-themed cards in battles, players collect points that are counted towards advancing through a progress-based reward track with six milestones. Additionally, the rewards include Credits, Premium, and Mystery Variants, a Border, two exclusive variants, and a Series 5 Snap Pack.

This article describes rewards and other details of the Marvel Snap New X-Men Bounty event.

Marvel Snap New X-Men Bounty event: All you need to know

Duration

The Marvel Snap NewX-Men Bounty event arrived on May 12 and will be available till May 26, 2025. Players have 14 days to play the event and collect all the rewards.

Also read: Snap Packs in Marvel Snap

How to play the Marvel Snap New X-Men Bounty event

To contribute to the Marvel Snap New X-Men Bounty event, you must build your deck using at least one of these Bounty Cards:

Esme Cuckoo (Cost: 3, Power: 4)

Surge (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

Prodigy (Cost: 3, Power: 4)

Elixir (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

Rock Slide (Cost: 4, Power: 5)

Pixie (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

X-23 (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

White Queen (Cost: 3, Power: 4)

Wolfsbane (Cost: 3, Power: 1)

Wolverine (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

Gambit (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

The developers have mentioned that cards from all rarities are included to make the event inclusive for all players. For example, Wolfsbane is a starter card, unlocked when playing the game for the first time.

Additionally, each Bounty card used in the deck will be counted as a win. For instance, if you win using X-23 and Wolverine in the deck, the victory will grant two points.

Also read: All new cards in the Marvel Snap New X-Men season explained

Rewards

The rewards for the event are listed below:

Tier 1: 5 Million Wins - 500 Credits

5 Million Wins - 500 Credits Tier 2: 8 Million Wins - Mystery Border

8 Million Wins - Mystery Border Tier 3: 10 Million Wins - Premium Mystery Variant

10 Million Wins - Premium Mystery Variant Tier 4: 15 Million Wins - Exclusive Variant: Wolverine

15 Million Wins - Exclusive Variant: Wolverine Tier 5: 25 Million Wins - Exclusive Variant: Gambit

25 Million Wins - Exclusive Variant: Gambit Tier 6 (Stretch Goals): 40 Million Wins - Collector’s Series 5 Snap Pack

