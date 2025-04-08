mo.co to nerf Squid Blades and Chaos Shard farming exploits

mo.co's community manager, JoaoInTheNorth, recently announced via X that the title is about to have a few content updates. As such, the Squid Blades weapon will be nerfed, and Chaos Shard farming for the Hunter Pass will also be changed to an extent. While the changes to weapons will affect a large portion of the player base, the Shard Hunt Pass is expected not to impact most gamers.
We highlight the upcoming changes to the Squid Blades and Chaos Shard Farming.
mo.co to nerf Squid Blade
Squid Blade ability
Squid Blade is a popular melee weapon; the user wields two swords and uses them to fight off enemies. Currently, the weapon's ability works as follows:
Squid Blade makes the player invisible to monsters if the weapon and gadgets are not used for a few seconds. When an enemy is attacked while the player is invisible, the first strike does extra damage and is called the Ambush.
Squid Blade exploits
In rifts, a few Squid Blade users were teaming up to evade the mobs using the Invisibility. Afterward, they would take turns performing the Ambush attack to defeat the Bosses too quickly.
However, this technique only works if the entire team is equipped with Squid Blades. Thus, a minority of players were intentionally losing battles if their teammates were not using Squid Blades.
Squid Blade rework
It is not revealed how the weapon will be reworked, but the Squid Blade will lose the Invisibility ability. Some stats of the weapon will be buffed to keep it as a viable option.
mo.co to fix Chaos Shard farming exploit
In mo.co, when the Shard Hunt Pass is completed, players are granted looped rewards for collecting ten 10 Shards. One of these rewards is XP, which is used to level up our character.
As a result, players who were farming Chaos Shards were getting a significant advantage on the leaderboard. According to JoaoInTheNorth, this isn't the designed gameplay for mo.co.
Hunter Pass nerf in mo.co
To keep players from farming excessive XP from the Hunter Pass, the number of times players can claim the looping reward will be limited. This change is expected not to impact 99% of the players.
