mo.co Shotbow Mayhem: Duration, rewards, and how to play

The mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event has returned, allowing the community to try out the weapon a second time before its official release. The Shotbow is a ranged weapon that fires rapid attacks to deal moderate damage. As such, it is useful for close combat, especially because the intensity of its attack reduces over distance.

This article highlights rewards and other details of the mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event.

mo.co Shotbow Mayhem: Everything you need to know

The details of the Shotbow Mayhem event are given below:

Duration

The Shotbow Mayhe event arrived on May 16, 2025, and will be available till May 18, 2025. It is a three-day event that grants various resources like XP and mo.gold.

Rewards

The mo.co Shotbow Mayhem event features a progression-based reward track, where players advance by completing event missions. The complete reward list is given below:

10 Tokens: Over 9000! - Color Me Impressed Hat (Premium)

Over 9000! - Color Me Impressed Hat (Premium) 20 Tokens: 5000 EXP

5000 EXP 30 Tokens: The Draped Mogul Outfit (Premium)

The Draped Mogul Outfit (Premium) 40 Tokens: 5000 EXP

5000 EXP 80 Tokens: 10 mo.gold

10 mo.gold 120 Tokens: Exclusive Player Tag

While most rewards in the event are free, there are two premium outfits in the reward track. To claim them, players have to collect the necessary number of Event Tokens and buy the event pass.

The price of the pass is charged in local currency and varies based on the buyers' geographical location. That said, players in the USA can purchase it for 3.49 USD.

How to play the mo.co Shotbow Mayhem

To play the Shotbow Mayhem, you have to log in to mo.co before May 18, 2025, and tap on the purple icon in the top-right corner of the screen. The steps to start event battles are given below:

Step 1: Log in to mo.co during the event.

Log in to mo.co during the event. Step 2: Tap on the new purple icon

Tap on the new purple icon Step 3: Select one of the available maps and start the battle.

There are three objectives for each map, and completing them rewards 10 event tokens. Therefore, players can complete all missions to acquire 120 Tokens and claim all the event rewards.

