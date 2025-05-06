Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival: Rewards and how to play

Scopely has introduced the Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event to celebrate the Star Wars theme in the popular board game. Players worldwide can participate in the pickup event and reach different milestones to acquire a plethora of rewards. Cosmic Carnival replaces the X-Wing Excursion solo banner event and is expected to build on its success.
The Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event starts at 4 pm ET on May 5, 2025, and will be available until 1 pm ET on May 7, 2025.
How can you play the Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event?
As mentioned earlier, the Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event has been added to the virtual board game to take gamers on an extraterrestrial ride. The pickup event follows the same format as Midnight Drive and X-Wing Excursion.
You must roll the dice and land on the specific pickup tiles — Chance, Utility, and Tax — to accrue points. While landing on the Tax tiles provides three event points, the Chance and Utility tiles provide two points each. These points will enable you to progress through the event, reach different milestones, and acquire the corresponding rewards.
Meanwhile, if you land on any Railroad tiles while playing the event, you will be offered a Shutdown or Bank Heist on a friend's board. Once you complete them, you can unlock the daily tournament and earn leaderboard and milestone rewards from that tournament.
All milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event
Like previous solo banner events, Cosmic Carnival has 62 milestones that offer unique rewards. In total, you can get 20,270 free dice rolls and 581 Peg-E tokens for the returning Peg-E mini-game from the milestones. You can also get abundant cash rewards and free sticker packs from the time-limited mini-events.
Here are all the rewards for the Cosmic Carnival solo banner event:
Note that all the aforementioned milestone rewards can be obtained numerous times. For ease, you can use the dice roll multipliers option to reach the milestones more than once. This will enable you to get more rewards.
However, remember that earning dice rolls in Monopoly Go is not so easy. As a suggestion, refrain from spending too many of them. This will help you to retain more dice rolls for future tournaments like Astro Arcade.
Meanwhile, several other live events in Monopoly Go (mini-games and daily tournaments) can also be played to accumulate additional rewards.
