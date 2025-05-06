  • home icon
Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival: Rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Modified May 06, 2025 01:07 IST
Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event offers great rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event offers great rewards (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has introduced the Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event to celebrate the Star Wars theme in the popular board game. Players worldwide can participate in the pickup event and reach different milestones to acquire a plethora of rewards. Cosmic Carnival replaces the X-Wing Excursion solo banner event and is expected to build on its success.

The Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event starts at 4 pm ET on May 5, 2025, and will be available until 1 pm ET on May 7, 2025.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event?

As mentioned earlier, the Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event has been added to the virtual board game to take gamers on an extraterrestrial ride. The pickup event follows the same format as Midnight Drive and X-Wing Excursion.

You must roll the dice and land on the specific pickup tiles — Chance, Utility, and Tax — to accrue points. While landing on the Tax tiles provides three event points, the Chance and Utility tiles provide two points each. These points will enable you to progress through the event, reach different milestones, and acquire the corresponding rewards.

Meanwhile, if you land on any Railroad tiles while playing the event, you will be offered a Shutdown or Bank Heist on a friend's board. Once you complete them, you can unlock the daily tournament and earn leaderboard and milestone rewards from that tournament.

All milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event

Like previous solo banner events, Cosmic Carnival has 62 milestones that offer unique rewards. In total, you can get 20,270 free dice rolls and 581 Peg-E tokens for the returning Peg-E mini-game from the milestones. You can also get abundant cash rewards and free sticker packs from the time-limited mini-events.

Here are all the rewards for the Cosmic Carnival solo banner event:

Cosmic Carnival MilestonesPoints RequiredCosmic Carnival Rewards
15 (5)5 Peg-E Tokens
210 (15)30 Free Dice Rolls
315 (30)Cash Reward
425 (55) 8 Peg-E Tokens
535 (90)One-Star Sticker Pack
645 (135)10 Peg-E Tokens
750 (185)50 Free Dice Rolls
855 (240)One-Star Sticker Pack
940 (280)12 Peg-E Tokens
1080 (360)150 Free Dice Rolls
1150 (410)15 Peg-E Tokens
1265 (475)Cash Reward
1385 (560)17 Peg-E Tokens
1490 (650)Two-Star Sticker Pack
15100 (750)150 Free Dice Rolls
1695 (845)Cash Reward
17150 (995)200 Free Dice Rolls
18100 (1.095)High Roller for Five Minutes
19125 (1,220)20 Peg-E Tokens
20200 (1,420)225 Free Dice Rolls
21100 (1,520)22 Peg-E Tokens
22200 (1,720)235 Free Dice Rolls
23150 (1,870)Cash Reward
24250 (2,120)25 Peg-E Tokens
25225 (2,345)275 Free Dice Rolls
26150 (2,495)Three-Star Sticker Pack
27175 (2,670)27 Peg-E Tokens
28185 (2,855)Cash Reward
29300 (3,155)300 Free Dice Rolls
30225 (3,380)30 Peg-E Tokens
31200 (3,580)Cash Reward
32275 (3,855)325 Free Dice Rolls
33150 (4,005)Cash Grab for Five Minutes
34250 (4,255)35 Peg-E Tokens
35400 (4,655)315 Free Dice Rolls
36450 (5,105)315 Free Dice Rolls
37250 (5,355)Cash Reward
38300 (5,655)45 Peg-E Tokens
39400 (6,065)375 Free Dice Rolls
40600 (6,665)450 Free Dice Rolls
41150 (6,805)50 Peg-E Tokens
42225 (7,030)Cash Reward
43700 (7,730)500 Free Dice Rolls
44400 (8,130)Mega Heist for 30 Minutes
45500 (8,630)55 Peg-E Tokens
46800 (9,430)Cash Reward
47250 (9,680)60 Peg-E Tokens
481,250 (10,930)850 Free Dice Rolls
49300 (11,230)70 Peg-E Tokens
501,500 (12,730)325 Free Dice Rolls
51900 (13,630)Cash Reward
522,500 (16,130)1,000 Free Dice Rolls
53600 (16,730)Cash Reward
543000 (19,730)1,500 Free Dice Rolls
55550 (20,280)Cash Reward
564,500 (24,780)2,500 Free Dice Rolls
57750 (25,530)70 Peg-E Tokens
585,000 (30,530)3,000 Free Dice Rolls
59750 (31,280)Cash Reward
60650 (31,930)Builder’s Bash for 30 Minutes
611,500 (33,430)Cash Reward
621,200 (34,630)5,000 Free Dice Rolls
Note that all the aforementioned milestone rewards can be obtained numerous times. For ease, you can use the dice roll multipliers option to reach the milestones more than once. This will enable you to get more rewards.

However, remember that earning dice rolls in Monopoly Go is not so easy. As a suggestion, refrain from spending too many of them. This will help you to retain more dice rolls for future tournaments like Astro Arcade.

Meanwhile, several other live events in Monopoly Go (mini-games and daily tournaments) can also be played to accumulate additional rewards.

