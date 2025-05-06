Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival: Rewards and how to play

Scopely has introduced the Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event to celebrate the Star Wars theme in the popular board game. Players worldwide can participate in the pickup event and reach different milestones to acquire a plethora of rewards. Cosmic Carnival replaces the X-Wing Excursion solo banner event and is expected to build on its success.

The Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event starts at 4 pm ET on May 5, 2025, and will be available until 1 pm ET on May 7, 2025.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event?

As mentioned earlier, the Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event has been added to the virtual board game to take gamers on an extraterrestrial ride. The pickup event follows the same format as Midnight Drive and X-Wing Excursion.

You must roll the dice and land on the specific pickup tiles — Chance, Utility, and Tax — to accrue points. While landing on the Tax tiles provides three event points, the Chance and Utility tiles provide two points each. These points will enable you to progress through the event, reach different milestones, and acquire the corresponding rewards.

Meanwhile, if you land on any Railroad tiles while playing the event, you will be offered a Shutdown or Bank Heist on a friend's board. Once you complete them, you can unlock the daily tournament and earn leaderboard and milestone rewards from that tournament.

Also read: Monopoly GO Astro Arcade tournament: Schedule and rewards explored.

All milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Cosmic Carnival event

Like previous solo banner events, Cosmic Carnival has 62 milestones that offer unique rewards. In total, you can get 20,270 free dice rolls and 581 Peg-E tokens for the returning Peg-E mini-game from the milestones. You can also get abundant cash rewards and free sticker packs from the time-limited mini-events.

Here are all the rewards for the Cosmic Carnival solo banner event:

Cosmic Carnival Milestones Points Required Cosmic Carnival Rewards 1 5 (5) 5 Peg-E Tokens 2 10 (15) 30 Free Dice Rolls 3 15 (30) Cash Reward 4 25 (55) 8 Peg-E Tokens 5 35 (90) One-Star Sticker Pack 6 45 (135) 10 Peg-E Tokens 7 50 (185) 50 Free Dice Rolls 8 55 (240) One-Star Sticker Pack 9 40 (280) 12 Peg-E Tokens 10 80 (360) 150 Free Dice Rolls 11 50 (410) 15 Peg-E Tokens 12 65 (475) Cash Reward 13 85 (560) 17 Peg-E Tokens 14 90 (650) Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 100 (750) 150 Free Dice Rolls 16 95 (845) Cash Reward 17 150 (995) 200 Free Dice Rolls 18 100 (1.095) High Roller for Five Minutes 19 125 (1,220) 20 Peg-E Tokens 20 200 (1,420) 225 Free Dice Rolls 21 100 (1,520) 22 Peg-E Tokens 22 200 (1,720) 235 Free Dice Rolls 23 150 (1,870) Cash Reward 24 250 (2,120) 25 Peg-E Tokens 25 225 (2,345) 275 Free Dice Rolls 26 150 (2,495) Three-Star Sticker Pack 27 175 (2,670) 27 Peg-E Tokens 28 185 (2,855) Cash Reward 29 300 (3,155) 300 Free Dice Rolls 30 225 (3,380) 30 Peg-E Tokens 31 200 (3,580) Cash Reward 32 275 (3,855) 325 Free Dice Rolls 33 150 (4,005) Cash Grab for Five Minutes 34 250 (4,255) 35 Peg-E Tokens 35 400 (4,655) 315 Free Dice Rolls 36 450 (5,105) 315 Free Dice Rolls 37 250 (5,355) Cash Reward 38 300 (5,655) 45 Peg-E Tokens 39 400 (6,065) 375 Free Dice Rolls 40 600 (6,665) 450 Free Dice Rolls 41 150 (6,805) 50 Peg-E Tokens 42 225 (7,030) Cash Reward 43 700 (7,730) 500 Free Dice Rolls 44 400 (8,130) Mega Heist for 30 Minutes 45 500 (8,630) 55 Peg-E Tokens 46 800 (9,430) Cash Reward 47 250 (9,680) 60 Peg-E Tokens 48 1,250 (10,930) 850 Free Dice Rolls 49 300 (11,230) 70 Peg-E Tokens 50 1,500 (12,730) 325 Free Dice Rolls 51 900 (13,630) Cash Reward 52 2,500 (16,130) 1,000 Free Dice Rolls 53 600 (16,730) Cash Reward 54 3000 (19,730) 1,500 Free Dice Rolls 55 550 (20,280) Cash Reward 56 4,500 (24,780) 2,500 Free Dice Rolls 57 750 (25,530) 70 Peg-E Tokens 58 5,000 (30,530) 3,000 Free Dice Rolls 59 750 (31,280) Cash Reward 60 650 (31,930) Builder’s Bash for 30 Minutes 61 1,500 (33,430) Cash Reward 62 1,200 (34,630) 5,000 Free Dice Rolls

Note that all the aforementioned milestone rewards can be obtained numerous times. For ease, you can use the dice roll multipliers option to reach the milestones more than once. This will enable you to get more rewards.

However, remember that earning dice rolls in Monopoly Go is not so easy. As a suggestion, refrain from spending too many of them. This will help you to retain more dice rolls for future tournaments like Astro Arcade.

Meanwhile, several other live events in Monopoly Go (mini-games and daily tournaments) can also be played to accumulate additional rewards.

