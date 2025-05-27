Monopoly Go Credit Clash event: Rewards and how to play

Scopely has added the Monopoly Go Credit Clash to the title's daily tournament tab. Credit Clash is a 24-hour event that arrived on May 26, 2025, at 1 PM ET and will be available till May 27, 2025, at 1 PM ET. Playing it can help players stock up on crucial in-game resources like Dice Roll and Stickers. Moreover, it is the last daily event that grants tokens for the ongoing Jawa Treasures.
This article highlights the rewards of the Monopoly Go Credit Clash event and other details.
Monopoly Go Credit Clash: Everything you need to know
Rewards
The Monopoly Go Credit Clash event is a one-day event that features Milestone and Leaderboard rewards.
Milestone rewards
Credit Clash features a progression-based reward track, where players advance by collecting points. Here's the rewards table:
Leaderboard rewards
Credit Clash sorts tycoons in groups of 100 and ranks them on a Leaderboard based on the number of points earned by the end of the event. The rewards for each rank are:
- Rank 1: 1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash
- Rank 2: 800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 3: 600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 4: 500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 5: 400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 6: 350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 7: 300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 8: 250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 9: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 10: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Ranks 11–15: 50 free rolls and cash
- Ranks 16–25: Cash
- Ranks 26–50: Cash
How to play the Monopoly Go Credit Clash event
To play Credit Clash, you have to log in to Monopoly Go before 1 PM ET on May 27, 2025, and earn five event points. These points are earned by playing minigames, kick-started by landing on the Railroad tiles. Here's the breakdown:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
Once five points are collected, the progression-based reward track will be unlocked, and you will be placed on a Leaderboard.
