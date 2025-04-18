Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 18, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today can help you earn plenty of cash rewards, dice rolls, and more. The events like Free Parking Dice, Mega Heist, and more, can help you earn these in-game assets to boost your in-game progress. Learning the complete schedule for today's event can help you make the most out of it.

This article brings the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today. It includes the schedule for Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with the Builder's Bash event, allowing players to upgrade their Landmarks at up to 50% discounts. The Mega Heist event arrives after this, which can help you loot your friends' banks to earn more cash.

Use Builder's Bash to upgrade your builders faster (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Rent Frenzy, which allows you to earn more rent from in-game friends for landing on specific tiles. This is followed by Free Parking Dice, where you must land on particular tiles to earn dice and retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends on April 19, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Today's Monopoly GO Quick Wins schedule

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time.

Land on Chance two times.

Complete Shut Down two times.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Movie Night Season is currently live, allowing the players to earn rewards by earning Sticker Packs, which you can earn by completing milestones of special events and tournaments.

Scopely has also introduced some other daily events and tournaments to help the community earn more in-game rewards and to help them progress in the Sticker Collection event of this season as well.

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Hoppy Handwork: The Hoppy Handwork event began on April 17, 2025, and will last till April 19. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner (GO, Jail, and Free Parking tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens).

The Hoppy Handwork event began on April 17, 2025, and will last till April 19. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner (GO, Jail, and Free Parking tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens). Brush Brawl: The Brush Brawl tournament began on April 17, 2025, and will end on April 18. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Brush Brawl tournament began on April 17, 2025, and will end on April 18. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Treasure Dig Minigame: A new Treasure Dig Minigame began on April 17, 2025, replacing the previous Juggle Jam event. It will last until April 22. Earn tokens for this event by completing different milestones of the milestone events and daily tournaments.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Builder's Bash event to upgrade your buildings and complete the Monopoly GO boards faster. Then, focus on the Mega Heist event, and you can get compensated for your expenses of upgrading the Landmarks. Using roll multipliers during this event might help you to progress faster.

After this, keep the roll multipliers on as you participate in the Rent Frenzy event to raise your cash positions more. Finally, focus on the Free Parking Dice event to compensate for some of the dice rolls you will spend during the day trying to earn better rewards from the other events. Using roll multipliers during this event can also help you increase your earnings.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 17, 2025, were:

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Wheel Boost (15 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

