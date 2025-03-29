The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 29, 2025, will offer players ofpportunities to earn more cash rewards and build new Landmarks. Events like Cash Grab and Builder's Bash can help boost your in-game progress. Here are today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule to help you stay ahead of the curve. Check out the complete schedule, including Quick Wins and other special events.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events for March 29, 2025, begin with Rent Frenzy, which helps you earn more rent from your friends. Cash Grab arrives after this, which will help you earn more cash. Tap on the falling banknotes to catch them and increase your cash position.

Play the Mega Heist event to earn cash by looting your friends' banks (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Mega Heist, which lets players loot their in-game friends' cash. After this, you can upgrade your Landmarks at huge discounts during the Builder's Bash event. This event is followed by the return of Rent Frenzy, i.e., the day's final flash event.

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins on March 28, 2025, at 11:00 pm and will run until March 29, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins on March 28, 2025, at 11:00 pm and will run until March 29, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and will run until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and will run until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and will run until 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and will run until 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 11:00 am and will run until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and will run until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and will run until 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for March 29, 2025, are

Pass GO two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Collect one sticker

Complete the Quick Wins to earn tokens that can help you participate in the Desert Bloom Partners Event. This way, you can earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Movie Night season is currently live in Scopely's virtual board game. There are also other events and tournaments for boosting progress.

Check out the schedule for those below:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Oasis Riches: The Oasis Riches event began on March 29, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 1. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Oasis Riches event began on March 29, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 1. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Canyon Climb: The Thorny Triumph tournament began on March 28, 2025, and ends on March 29. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Thorny Triumph tournament began on March 28, 2025, and ends on March 29. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Dessert Bloom Partners event: The Desert Bloom Partners event will go live on March 27, 2025, and will last until April 2. Collect tokens and team up with your friends to finish projects and earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in Rent Frenzy to grab rents from your friends. Land on the tiles that feature the your friends' tokens to do so.

After that, focus on the Cash Grab and Mega Heist events. Try to land on the Chance tile during Cash Grab to get a chance to play the mini-game and land on the Railroad tile during Mega Heist for the chance to loot other players' banks. Using roll multipliers during all of the first three events can be beneficial.

After that, try to upgrade Landmarks at huge discounts during the Builder's Bash event. Then, you can earn more cash from the final Rent Frenzy event.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 28, 2025, were

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

