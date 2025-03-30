Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today can help boost your in-game progress. Scopely has brought events like Mega Heist, Wheel Boost, and more to help the tycoons earn more cash. However, you must learn the complete schedule and sketch out a sustainable strategy to get the most out of the events scheduled for today.

This article brings the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 30, 2025. It includes the daily Quick Wins and other events scheduled for today as well.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with Wheel Boost, which grants a free spin to the tycoons in the Color Wheel mini-game. This event is followed by Mega Heist, which allows the players to loot the banks of their friends to raise their own cash positions.

Mega Heist arrives twice today (Image via Scopely

The next event is Free Parking Money, which can help you earn plenty of cash rewards. High Roller arrives after this event, which helps you to use higher roll multipliers for greater rewards. After this, Mega Heist returns as the final event of today.

Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins on March 29, 2025, at 11:00 pm and runs until March 30, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins on March 29, 2025, at 11:00 pm and runs until March 30, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Starts at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Starts at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Starts at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Starts at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Starts at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Starts at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Starts at 8:00 pm and ends on March 31, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for March 30, 2025, are

Pass GO one time

Land on Chance two times

Collect one sticker

Complete the Quick Wins to earn tokens that can help you participate in the Desert Bloom Partners Event. This way, you can earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Movie Night season has brought a season-long sticker collection event that can help you earn plenty of rewards for completing the sticker albums. However, you can also earn rewards from daily milestone events, special events, and tournaments.

Check out the schedule for those below:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Oasis Riches: The Oasis Riches event began on March 29, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 1. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Oasis Riches event began on March 29, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 1. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Sand Speedsters: The Sand Speedsters tournament began on March 30, 2025, and ends on March 31. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Sand Speedsters tournament began on March 30, 2025, and ends on March 31. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Dessert Bloom Partners event: The Desert Bloom Partners event will go live on March 27, 2025, and will last until April 2. Collect tokens and team up with your friends to finish projects and earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

All of today's Monopoly Go daily events are perfect for players who are trying to earn more cash rewards. Participate in events like Mega Heist and Free Parking Money with roll multipliers to increase your earnings. However, if you need some other in-game assets, you can also participate in the Wheel Boost event.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 29, 2025, were

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

