The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 31, 2025, bring forth different events to help you earn plenty of cash. However, while some like Cash Grab and Wheel Boost bring cash and other in-game assets, it can be challenging to get the most out of them until you know the complete schedule and chalk out a favorable strategy.

This article names the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 31, 2025, so you can strategize your gameplay better. It also includes the schedule for daily Quick Wins.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with Cash Grab, where you must tap on the screen to catch falling banknotes and raise your cash position. Cash Boost appears thereafter. During this event, you earn more cash simply by playing the game.

The Rent Frenzy event can help you earn extra rent (Image via Scopely)

This is followed by Rent Frenzy, which will help you earn more rent from your friends. When you land on tiles that feature your friends' tokens, you will get extra rent.

Next is the Wheel Boost event, which is the final flash event of today. It offers an extra free spin for you to use when playing the Color Wheel mini-game.

Cash Grab (20 minutes): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (45 minutes): Begins at 8 pm and will end on April 1, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for March 31, 2025, are:

Roll five times

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Complete Quick Wins to earn tokens that will help you participate in the Desert Bloom Partners event. This way, you can earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

While you can earn certain assets by completing sticker albums of the Movie Night season, the process takes some time. However, you can get richer faster by participating in the daily events and tournaments introduced by Scopely in-game. These are:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Oasis Riches: The Oasis Riches event began on March 29, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 1, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Oasis Riches event began on March 29, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on April 1, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Canyon Climb: The Canyon Climb tournament began on March 31, 2025, and ends on April 1, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Canyon Climb tournament began on March 31, 2025, and ends on April 1, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Dessert Bloom Partners event: The Desert Bloom Partners event will go live on March 27, 2025, and will last until April 2, 2025. Collect tokens and team up with your friends to finish projects and earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today are perfect for players trying to improve their cash positions and other in-game assets. Use roll multipliers during Cash Grab to make some extra money. Then, play Cash Boost with your roll multipliers on to make more cash. Keeping your roll multipliers on while playing will help you get the most out of the event.

You can also earn some more money from the Rent Frenzy event, and if you need some in-game assets, participate in the final event — Wheel Boost.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 30, 2025, were:

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

