  Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jan 26, 2025 10:19 IST
The Fluffy Fenders event is underway (Image via Scopely)
The Fluffy Fenders event is underway (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has just added the Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event to its daily tournament section. It is packed with rewards, containing crucial in-game resources like Dice Rolls and Cash Prize. On top of that, many tokens for the ongoing Plushie Partner's event are also up for grabs. The latest promotion will also run for 48 hours, as opposed to other daily events that run for around a day.

This article highlights rewards, milestones, and other details of the Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event.

Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event: All you need to know

Schedule

The Fluffy Fenders daily tournament commenced at 1 PM ET on January 25, and is set to run till 1 PM ET on January 27, 2025.

Also read: MoGo Plushie Partners event

Rewards and milestones

The Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event features a progression-based reward track with 48 milestones. Its contents are as follows:

MilestonePoints
Fluffy Fenders Rewards
115
70 Partner event tokens
24040 Dice Rolls
360Cash
4100
Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)
5125Cash
6200
80 Partner event tokens
7220
High Roller 5 Minutes
8350150 Dice Rolls
9300
100 Partner event tokens
10350
Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3)
11525200 Dice Rolls
12450
120 Partner event tokens
13300
Cash Boost 5 Minutes
14400
Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3)
15500
150 Partner event tokens
16650250 Dice Rolls
17600Cash
18600
180 Partner event tokens
19650Cash
20900325 Dice Rolls
21750
200 Partner event tokens
22500
Mega Heist 25 Minutes
23750Cash
241,200375 Dice Rolls
25850
250 Partner event tokens
261,000
Sticker Pack 4-Stars (x4)
27850Cash
281,500425 Dice Rolls
29750
Cash Boost 10 Minutes
30950
300 Partner event tokens
311,100Cash
321,800475 Dice Rolls
331,100
350 Partner event tokens
342,200525 Dice Rolls
35750
Mega Heist 40 Minutes
362,500575 Dice Rolls
371,250Cash
382,750600 Dice Rolls
391,300
400 Partner event tokens
403,100650 Dice Rolls
411,500Cash
424,000750 Dice Rolls
431,500
500 Partner event tokens
444,500775 Dice Rolls
451,250
Color Wheel 15 Minutes
465,000825 Dice Rolls
471,750Cash
4815,0004,000 Dice Rolls

Therefore, the players who complete the reward track will win the following:

  • 10,940 Dice Rolls
  • 2700 Partners event tokens
  • 1x one-star green sticker pack
  • 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
  • 1x three-star pink sticker pack
  • 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album.
  • High Roller at Milestone 7

The Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event features leaderboard rewards, which are granted as per players' ranking in their respective groups:

  • Rank 1: 1300 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack,1000 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 2: 700 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 3: 500 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 4: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 5: 350 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 6: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 7: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 8: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 9: 150 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 10: 150 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Ranks 11: 100 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 12: 100 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Ranks 13 to 15: 50 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Ranks 16 to 20: 25 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Ranks 21 to 50: 600 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Ranks 51 to 100: Cash Reward

Also read: How to sign out of Monopoly Go

How to play the Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event

Players can also earn extra points during specific events (Image via Scopely)
Players can also earn extra points during specific events (Image via Scopely)

Tycoons can participate in the Monopoly Go Fluffly Fenders event by collecting five event points. To earn the points, they must land on the Railroad tile and play the minigames. Through it, they can earn points as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

Since the tournament tasks players with landing on railroad tiles, they can engage with it while normally playing the Monopoly Go game. Additionally, keeping an eye on the daily schedule tab can help them earn more points.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
