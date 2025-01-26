Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Scopely has just added the Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event to its daily tournament section. It is packed with rewards, containing crucial in-game resources like Dice Rolls and Cash Prize. On top of that, many tokens for the ongoing Plushie Partner's event are also up for grabs. The latest promotion will also run for 48 hours, as opposed to other daily events that run for around a day.

This article highlights rewards, milestones, and other details of the Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event.

Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event: All you need to know

Schedule

The Fluffy Fenders daily tournament commenced at 1 PM ET on January 25, and is set to run till 1 PM ET on January 27, 2025.

Rewards and milestones

The Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event features a progression-based reward track with 48 milestones. Its contents are as follows:

Milestone Points Fluffy Fenders Rewards 1 15 70 Partner event tokens 2 40 40 Dice Rolls 3 60 Cash 4 100 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 5 125 Cash 6 200 80 Partner event tokens 7 220 High Roller 5 Minutes 8 350 150 Dice Rolls 9 300 100 Partner event tokens 10 350 Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3) 11 525 200 Dice Rolls 12 450 120 Partner event tokens 13 300 Cash Boost 5 Minutes 14 400 Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3) 15 500 150 Partner event tokens 16 650 250 Dice Rolls 17 600 Cash 18 600 180 Partner event tokens 19 650 Cash 20 900 325 Dice Rolls 21 750 200 Partner event tokens 22 500 Mega Heist 25 Minutes 23 750 Cash 24 1,200 375 Dice Rolls 25 850 250 Partner event tokens 26 1,000 Sticker Pack 4-Stars (x4) 27 850 Cash 28 1,500 425 Dice Rolls 29 750 Cash Boost 10 Minutes 30 950 300 Partner event tokens 31 1,100 Cash 32 1,800 475 Dice Rolls 33 1,100 350 Partner event tokens 34 2,200 525 Dice Rolls 35 750 Mega Heist 40 Minutes 36 2,500 575 Dice Rolls 37 1,250 Cash 38 2,750 600 Dice Rolls 39 1,300 400 Partner event tokens 40 3,100 650 Dice Rolls 41 1,500 Cash 42 4,000 750 Dice Rolls 43 1,500 500 Partner event tokens 44 4,500 775 Dice Rolls 45 1,250 Color Wheel 15 Minutes 46 5,000 825 Dice Rolls 47 1,750 Cash 48 15,000 4,000 Dice Rolls

Therefore, the players who complete the reward track will win the following:

10,940 Dice Rolls

2700 Partners event tokens

1x one-star green sticker pack

1x two-star yellow sticker pack

1x three-star pink sticker pack

1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album.

High Roller at Milestone 7

The Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event features leaderboard rewards, which are granted as per players' ranking in their respective groups:

Rank 1: 1300 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack,1000 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

1300 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack,1000 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 2: 700 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

700 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 3: 500 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

500 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 4: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 5: 350 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

350 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 6: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

300 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 7: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

250 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 8: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

200 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 9: 150 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

150 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 10: 150 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward

150 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward Ranks 11: 100 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

100 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 12: 100 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

100 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Ranks 13 to 15: 50 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

50 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Ranks 16 to 20: 25 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

25 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Ranks 21 to 50: 600 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

600 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Ranks 51 to 100: Cash Reward

How to play the Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event

Players can also earn extra points during specific events (Image via Scopely)

Tycoons can participate in the Monopoly Go Fluffly Fenders event by collecting five event points. To earn the points, they must land on the Railroad tile and play the minigames. Through it, they can earn points as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt: Eight points

Since the tournament tasks players with landing on railroad tiles, they can engage with it while normally playing the Monopoly Go game. Additionally, keeping an eye on the daily schedule tab can help them earn more points.

