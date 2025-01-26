Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Scopely has just added the Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event to its daily tournament section. It is packed with rewards, containing crucial in-game resources like Dice Rolls and Cash Prize. On top of that, many tokens for the ongoing Plushie Partner's event are also up for grabs. The latest promotion will also run for 48 hours, as opposed to other daily events that run for around a day.
This article highlights rewards, milestones, and other details of the Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event.
Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event: All you need to know
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Schedule
The Fluffy Fenders daily tournament commenced at 1 PM ET on January 25, and is set to run till 1 PM ET on January 27, 2025.
Also read: MoGo Plushie Partners event
Rewards and milestones
The Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event features a progression-based reward track with 48 milestones. Its contents are as follows:
Therefore, the players who complete the reward track will win the following:
- 10,940 Dice Rolls
- 2700 Partners event tokens
- 1x one-star green sticker pack
- 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
- 1x three-star pink sticker pack
- 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album.
- High Roller at Milestone 7
The Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event features leaderboard rewards, which are granted as per players' ranking in their respective groups:
- Rank 1: 1300 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack,1000 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 2: 700 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 3: 500 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 4: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 5: 350 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 6: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 7: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 8: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 9: 150 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 10: 150 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Ranks 11: 100 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 12: 100 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Ranks 13 to 15: 50 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Ranks 16 to 20: 25 Free Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Ranks 21 to 50: 600 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Ranks 51 to 100: Cash Reward
Also read: How to sign out of Monopoly Go
How to play the Monopoly Go Fluffy Fenders event
Tycoons can participate in the Monopoly Go Fluffly Fenders event by collecting five event points. To earn the points, they must land on the Railroad tile and play the minigames. Through it, they can earn points as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
Since the tournament tasks players with landing on railroad tiles, they can engage with it while normally playing the Monopoly Go game. Additionally, keeping an eye on the daily schedule tab can help them earn more points.
Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:
- How many boards are there in Monopoly Go?
- How do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?
- Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained