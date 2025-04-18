  • home icon
Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event: All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Apr 18, 2025 19:09 IST
Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event offers various awesome rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event offers various awesome rewards (Image via Scopely)

Scopley recently introduced the Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event, added as a solo banner (or pickup) event. Hoppy Handiwork continues with the Easter celebrations in the popular board game, as users must collect Bunny baskets (for gathering Easter eggs) as event points. It also offers abundant rewards, massively amplifying users' gaming experience.

The Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork will be live until 10 am PT/1 pm ET /6 pm BST on April 19, 2025. Players worldwide can participate within the timeframe to earn rewards.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event?

The Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event has been introduced with the same format as previous solo banner events like Sunlit Stroll and Midnight Drive.

You can earn two Bunny Baskets for the Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event by landing on the corner tiles (Image via Scopely)
You can earn two Bunny Baskets for the Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event by landing on the corner tiles (Image via Scopely)

You must roll the dice and land on the corner tiles to gather Bunny Baskets. The corner tiles are Just Visiting Jail, Go, Go to Jail, and Free Parking. Obtaining them will help you reach various milestones and get your hands on the milestone rewards.

Meanwhile, if you land on any Railroad tiles, you will be offered to complete a Shutdown or Bank Heist on an in-game friend's board. Once the task is completed, you can earn plenty of rewards from the other ongoing daily tournaments.

Also read: Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event: All rewards and how to play.

What are the various rewards in the Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event?

The ongoing Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event offers 62 milestones. Each contains amazing rewards, which include 19,395 free dice rolls and 212 Dig tokens for the returning Spring Awakening dig event. You can also get free sticker packs and cash from the boost events.

Here are all the rewards for the Hoppy Handiwork event:

Hoppy Handiwork MilestonesPoints RequiredHoppy Handiwork Rewards
15 3 Pickaxe Tokens
21030 Free Dice Rolls
315Cash Reward
4253 Pickaxe Tokens
535One-Star Sticker Pack
6454 Pickaxe Tokens
75050 Free Dice Rolls
855One-Star Sticker Pack
9604 Pickaxe Tokens
10100150 Free Dice Rolls
11705 Pickaxe Tokens
1275Cash Reward
13855 Pickaxe Tokens
14100Two-Star Sticker Pack
15125350 Free Dice Rolls
16956 Pickaxe Tokens
1715090 Free Dice Rolls
1880High Roller for Five Minutes
191106 Pickaxe Tokens
20300525 Free Dice Rolls
211208 Pickaxe Tokens
22400110 Free Dice Rolls
23110Cash Reward
241408 Pickaxe Tokens
25450900 Free Dice Rolls
26140Three-Star Sticker Pack
2715010 Pickaxe Tokens
28160Cash Reward
29500600 Free Dice Rolls
3018010 Pickaxe Tokens
31170Cash Reward
32550400 Free Dice Rolls
33125Cash Grab for Five Minutes
3420012 Pickaxe Tokens
356251,000 Free Dice Rolls
3622512 Pickaxe Tokens
37250Cash Reward
3827514 Pickaxe Tokens
39800Cash Reward
40700215 Free Dice Rolls
4132514 Pickaxe Tokens
42350Cash Reward
437501,450 Free Dice Rolls
44300Mega Heist for 30 Minutes
4535016 Pickaxe Tokens
46900Cash Reward
4740016 Pickaxe Tokens
481,1002,000 Free Dice Rolls
4945018 Pickaxe Tokens
501,350325 Free Dice Rolls
51600Cash Reward
522,5002,000 Free Dice Rolls
5360018 Pickaxe Tokens
54650400 Free Dice Rolls
552,100Cash Reward
563,3002,350 Free Dice Rolls
5775020 Pickaxe Tokens
584,500450 Free Dice Rolls
59750Cash Reward
60650Builder’s Bash for 30 Minutes
611,500Cash Reward
6212,0006,000 Free Dice Rolls
Note that you can obtain the rewards many times. To make things easy, you can use dice roll multipliers and claim the milestones more than once. However, you must also remember that obtaining dice rolls in Monopoly Go can be tricky. It is recommended that you avoid overspending, which will allow you to keep more dice rolls for upcoming tournaments and events.

Furthermore, you can play several other live events in Monopoly Go (partner events and daily tournaments) to earn additional rewards.

Read our other articles on Monopoly Go:

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
