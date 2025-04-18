Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event: All rewards and how to play

Scopley recently introduced the Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event, added as a solo banner (or pickup) event. Hoppy Handiwork continues with the Easter celebrations in the popular board game, as users must collect Bunny baskets (for gathering Easter eggs) as event points. It also offers abundant rewards, massively amplifying users' gaming experience.

The Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork will be live until 10 am PT/1 pm ET /6 pm BST on April 19, 2025. Players worldwide can participate within the timeframe to earn rewards.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event?

The Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event has been introduced with the same format as previous solo banner events like Sunlit Stroll and Midnight Drive.

You can earn two Bunny Baskets for the Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event by landing on the corner tiles (Image via Scopely)

You must roll the dice and land on the corner tiles to gather Bunny Baskets. The corner tiles are Just Visiting Jail, Go, Go to Jail, and Free Parking. Obtaining them will help you reach various milestones and get your hands on the milestone rewards.

Meanwhile, if you land on any Railroad tiles, you will be offered to complete a Shutdown or Bank Heist on an in-game friend's board. Once the task is completed, you can earn plenty of rewards from the other ongoing daily tournaments.

Also read: Monopoly Go Highway to Fame event: All rewards and how to play.

What are the various rewards in the Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event?

The ongoing Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event offers 62 milestones. Each contains amazing rewards, which include 19,395 free dice rolls and 212 Dig tokens for the returning Spring Awakening dig event. You can also get free sticker packs and cash from the boost events.

Here are all the rewards for the Hoppy Handiwork event:

Hoppy Handiwork Milestones Points Required Hoppy Handiwork Rewards 1 5 3 Pickaxe Tokens 2 10 30 Free Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash Reward 4 25 3 Pickaxe Tokens 5 35 One-Star Sticker Pack 6 45 4 Pickaxe Tokens 7 50 50 Free Dice Rolls 8 55 One-Star Sticker Pack 9 60 4 Pickaxe Tokens 10 100 150 Free Dice Rolls 11 70 5 Pickaxe Tokens 12 75 Cash Reward 13 85 5 Pickaxe Tokens 14 100 Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 125 350 Free Dice Rolls 16 95 6 Pickaxe Tokens 17 150 90 Free Dice Rolls 18 80 High Roller for Five Minutes 19 110 6 Pickaxe Tokens 20 300 525 Free Dice Rolls 21 120 8 Pickaxe Tokens 22 400 110 Free Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash Reward 24 140 8 Pickaxe Tokens 25 450 900 Free Dice Rolls 26 140 Three-Star Sticker Pack 27 150 10 Pickaxe Tokens 28 160 Cash Reward 29 500 600 Free Dice Rolls 30 180 10 Pickaxe Tokens 31 170 Cash Reward 32 550 400 Free Dice Rolls 33 125 Cash Grab for Five Minutes 34 200 12 Pickaxe Tokens 35 625 1,000 Free Dice Rolls 36 225 12 Pickaxe Tokens 37 250 Cash Reward 38 275 14 Pickaxe Tokens 39 800 Cash Reward 40 700 215 Free Dice Rolls 41 325 14 Pickaxe Tokens 42 350 Cash Reward 43 750 1,450 Free Dice Rolls 44 300 Mega Heist for 30 Minutes 45 350 16 Pickaxe Tokens 46 900 Cash Reward 47 400 16 Pickaxe Tokens 48 1,100 2,000 Free Dice Rolls 49 450 18 Pickaxe Tokens 50 1,350 325 Free Dice Rolls 51 600 Cash Reward 52 2,500 2,000 Free Dice Rolls 53 600 18 Pickaxe Tokens 54 650 400 Free Dice Rolls 55 2,100 Cash Reward 56 3,300 2,350 Free Dice Rolls 57 750 20 Pickaxe Tokens 58 4,500 450 Free Dice Rolls 59 750 Cash Reward 60 650 Builder’s Bash for 30 Minutes 61 1,500 Cash Reward 62 12,000 6,000 Free Dice Rolls

Note that you can obtain the rewards many times. To make things easy, you can use dice roll multipliers and claim the milestones more than once. However, you must also remember that obtaining dice rolls in Monopoly Go can be tricky. It is recommended that you avoid overspending, which will allow you to keep more dice rolls for upcoming tournaments and events.

Furthermore, you can play several other live events in Monopoly Go (partner events and daily tournaments) to earn additional rewards.

