Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event: All rewards and how to play

Scopley recently introduced the Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event, added as a solo banner (or pickup) event. Hoppy Handiwork continues with the Easter celebrations in the popular board game, as users must collect Bunny baskets (for gathering Easter eggs) as event points. It also offers abundant rewards, massively amplifying users' gaming experience.
The Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork will be live until 10 am PT/1 pm ET /6 pm BST on April 19, 2025. Players worldwide can participate within the timeframe to earn rewards.
How can you play the Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event?
The Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event has been introduced with the same format as previous solo banner events like Sunlit Stroll and Midnight Drive.
You must roll the dice and land on the corner tiles to gather Bunny Baskets. The corner tiles are Just Visiting Jail, Go, Go to Jail, and Free Parking. Obtaining them will help you reach various milestones and get your hands on the milestone rewards.
Meanwhile, if you land on any Railroad tiles, you will be offered to complete a Shutdown or Bank Heist on an in-game friend's board. Once the task is completed, you can earn plenty of rewards from the other ongoing daily tournaments.
What are the various rewards in the Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event?
The ongoing Monopoly Go Hoppy Handiwork event offers 62 milestones. Each contains amazing rewards, which include 19,395 free dice rolls and 212 Dig tokens for the returning Spring Awakening dig event. You can also get free sticker packs and cash from the boost events.
Here are all the rewards for the Hoppy Handiwork event:
Note that you can obtain the rewards many times. To make things easy, you can use dice roll multipliers and claim the milestones more than once. However, you must also remember that obtaining dice rolls in Monopoly Go can be tricky. It is recommended that you avoid overspending, which will allow you to keep more dice rolls for upcoming tournaments and events.
Furthermore, you can play several other live events in Monopoly Go (partner events and daily tournaments) to earn additional rewards.
