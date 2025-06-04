Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event: All rewards and how to play

Scopely has recently introduced the Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event in the renowned board game. The success of Solo Banners has likely prompted the developers to add the event, which is expected to build on the success of previous events. Monopoly Metropolis highlights the metropolitan cities and the riches in its title, offering stunning rewards in abundance.
However, unlocking the rewards can be a tad tricky if you are unaware of them. Luckily, this article will help you learn all about the Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event, which will enable you to make apt decisions.
How can you play the Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event?
Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis will be available for participation until 1 PM ET on June 4, 2025. It offers multiple milestone rewards that can be obtained by earning points (indicated by Metropolis Points).
In the event, you must spin the dice and aim to land on any of the following tiles — Go, Parking, In Jail, Go to Jail — to accumulate Metropolis points. All the mentioned tiles can be found on the four corners of your board and will provide you with four Metropolis points. Accumulating the points can help you to reach various milestones and earn the offered rewards for free.
What are the milestone rewards of the Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event?
While playing the Monopoly Metropolis event, you can earn 62 milestone rewards, which include 18,205 free dice rolls and 211 Juggle Jam tokens for the reintroduced Juggle Jam mini-game/event. Cash rewards and high-rated sticker packs are also available.
Here are all the rewards for the Monopoly Metropolis event:
The 62 milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event can be acquired multiple times. This can be attained by using the dice multiplier option available on your board. You can use up to the 100x multiplier and earn rewards faster. Refrain from overspending dice that are otherwise hard to get.
While playing the Monopoly Metropolis event during the mentioned timeframe, you have the chance to earn additional rewards. To that end, you can try out other ongoing events in Monopoly Go.
