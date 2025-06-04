  • home icon
Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event: All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Jun 04, 2025 14:47 IST
Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis events offers great rewards for free (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis events offers great rewards for free (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has recently introduced the Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event in the renowned board game. The success of Solo Banners has likely prompted the developers to add the event, which is expected to build on the success of previous events. Monopoly Metropolis highlights the metropolitan cities and the riches in its title, offering stunning rewards in abundance.

However, unlocking the rewards can be a tad tricky if you are unaware of them. Luckily, this article will help you learn all about the Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event, which will enable you to make apt decisions.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event?

Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis will be available for participation until 1 PM ET on June 4, 2025. It offers multiple milestone rewards that can be obtained by earning points (indicated by Metropolis Points).

In the event, you must spin the dice and aim to land on any of the following tiles — Go, Parking, In Jail, Go to Jail — to accumulate Metropolis points. All the mentioned tiles can be found on the four corners of your board and will provide you with four Metropolis points. Accumulating the points can help you to reach various milestones and earn the offered rewards for free.

What are the milestone rewards of the Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event?

While playing the Monopoly Metropolis event, you can earn 62 milestone rewards, which include 18,205 free dice rolls and 211 Juggle Jam tokens for the reintroduced Juggle Jam mini-game/event. Cash rewards and high-rated sticker packs are also available.

Earning Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event points (Image via Scopely)
Earning Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event points (Image via Scopely)

Here are all the rewards for the Monopoly Metropolis event:

Monopoly Metropolis Milestones

Points Required

Monopoly Metropolis Rewards

1

Five

Seven Juggle Jam Tokens

2

10

25 Free Dice Rolls

3

15

Cash Reward

4

25

One-Star Sticker Pack

5

50

50 Free Dice Rolls

6

30

Eight Juggle Jam Tokens

7

35

One-Star Sticker Pack

8

40

40 Free Dice Rolls

9

50

Nine Juggle Jam Tokens

10

160

150 Free Dice Rolls

11

50

Cash Reward

12

55

50 Free Dice Rolls

13

65

10 Juggle Jam Tokens

14

80

Two-Star Sticker Pack

15

425

375 Free Dice Rolls

16

70

10 Juggle Jam Tokens

17

80

70 Free Dice Rolls

18

85

Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes

19

95

Cash Reward

20

675

575 Free Dice Rolls

21

100

10 Juggle Jam Tokens

22

115

95 Free Dice Rolls

23

110

Cash Reward

24

130

11 Juggle Jam Tokens

25

1,150

925 Free Dice Rolls

26

140

Three-Star Sticker Pack

27

150

12 Juggle Jam Tokens

28

160

Cash Reward

29

750

575 Free Dice Rolls

30

180

20 Juggle Jam Tokens

31

190

Cash Reward

32

210

150 Free Dice Rolls

33

160

Cash Boost For 10 Minutes

34

230

Cash Reward

35

1,500

1,100 Free Dice Rolls

36

250

20 Juggle Jam Tokens

37

300

200 Free Dice Rolls

38

450

Cash Reward

39

1,350

925 Free Dice Rolls

40

325

Cash Reward

41

350

22 Juggle Jam Tokens

42

375

Cash Reward

43

2,250

1,400 Free Dice Rolls

44

350

Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes

45

450

23 Juggle Jam Tokens

46

575

350 Free Dice Rolls

47

500

Cash Reward

48

3,000

1,650 Free Dice Rolls

49

550

24 Juggle Jam Tokens

50

450

Mega Heist For 40 Minutes

51

650

Cash Reward

52

1,800

800 Free Dice Rolls

53

700

25 Juggle Jam Tokens

54

825

500 Free Dice Rolls

55

950

Cash Reward

56

4,500

2,200 Free Dice Rolls

57

500

Cash Boost For 15 Minutes

58

800

375 Free Dice Rolls

59

950

Cash Reward

60

1,400

625 Free Dice Rolls

61

1,500

Cash Reward

62

10,000

5,500 Free Dice Rolls

The 62 milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event can be acquired multiple times. This can be attained by using the dice multiplier option available on your board. You can use up to the 100x multiplier and earn rewards faster. Refrain from overspending dice that are otherwise hard to get.

While playing the Monopoly Metropolis event during the mentioned timeframe, you have the chance to earn additional rewards. To that end, you can try out other ongoing events in Monopoly Go.

Read our other articles on Monopoly Go:

Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

