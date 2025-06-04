Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event: All rewards and how to play

Scopely has recently introduced the Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event in the renowned board game. The success of Solo Banners has likely prompted the developers to add the event, which is expected to build on the success of previous events. Monopoly Metropolis highlights the metropolitan cities and the riches in its title, offering stunning rewards in abundance.

However, unlocking the rewards can be a tad tricky if you are unaware of them. Luckily, this article will help you learn all about the Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event, which will enable you to make apt decisions.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event?

Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis will be available for participation until 1 PM ET on June 4, 2025. It offers multiple milestone rewards that can be obtained by earning points (indicated by Metropolis Points).

In the event, you must spin the dice and aim to land on any of the following tiles — Go, Parking, In Jail, Go to Jail — to accumulate Metropolis points. All the mentioned tiles can be found on the four corners of your board and will provide you with four Metropolis points. Accumulating the points can help you to reach various milestones and earn the offered rewards for free.

What are the milestone rewards of the Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event?

While playing the Monopoly Metropolis event, you can earn 62 milestone rewards, which include 18,205 free dice rolls and 211 Juggle Jam tokens for the reintroduced Juggle Jam mini-game/event. Cash rewards and high-rated sticker packs are also available.

Earning Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event points (Image via Scopely)

Here are all the rewards for the Monopoly Metropolis event:

Monopoly Metropolis Milestones Points Required Monopoly Metropolis Rewards 1 Five Seven Juggle Jam Tokens 2 10 25 Free Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash Reward 4 25 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 50 50 Free Dice Rolls 6 30 Eight Juggle Jam Tokens 7 35 One-Star Sticker Pack 8 40 40 Free Dice Rolls 9 50 Nine Juggle Jam Tokens 10 160 150 Free Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash Reward 12 55 50 Free Dice Rolls 13 65 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 14 80 Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 425 375 Free Dice Rolls 16 70 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 17 80 70 Free Dice Rolls 18 85 Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes 19 95 Cash Reward 20 675 575 Free Dice Rolls 21 100 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 22 115 95 Free Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash Reward 24 130 11 Juggle Jam Tokens 25 1,150 925 Free Dice Rolls 26 140 Three-Star Sticker Pack 27 150 12 Juggle Jam Tokens 28 160 Cash Reward 29 750 575 Free Dice Rolls 30 180 20 Juggle Jam Tokens 31 190 Cash Reward 32 210 150 Free Dice Rolls 33 160 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 34 230 Cash Reward 35 1,500 1,100 Free Dice Rolls 36 250 20 Juggle Jam Tokens 37 300 200 Free Dice Rolls 38 450 Cash Reward 39 1,350 925 Free Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash Reward 41 350 22 Juggle Jam Tokens 42 375 Cash Reward 43 2,250 1,400 Free Dice Rolls 44 350 Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes 45 450 23 Juggle Jam Tokens 46 575 350 Free Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash Reward 48 3,000 1,650 Free Dice Rolls 49 550 24 Juggle Jam Tokens 50 450 Mega Heist For 40 Minutes 51 650 Cash Reward 52 1,800 800 Free Dice Rolls 53 700 25 Juggle Jam Tokens 54 825 500 Free Dice Rolls 55 950 Cash Reward 56 4,500 2,200 Free Dice Rolls 57 500 Cash Boost For 15 Minutes 58 800 375 Free Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash Reward 60 1,400 625 Free Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash Reward 62 10,000 5,500 Free Dice Rolls

The 62 milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Monopoly Metropolis event can be acquired multiple times. This can be attained by using the dice multiplier option available on your board. You can use up to the 100x multiplier and earn rewards faster. Refrain from overspending dice that are otherwise hard to get.

While playing the Monopoly Metropolis event during the mentioned timeframe, you have the chance to earn additional rewards. To that end, you can try out other ongoing events in Monopoly Go.

