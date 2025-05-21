Monopoly Go Moon Mine event: Rewards and how to play

  • home icon
By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 21, 2025 13:04 IST
The Moon Mine event is underway (Image via Scopely)
The Monopoly Go Moon Mine event has arrived, and it will be available till May 21, 2025. Players can participate in the one-day tournament to stock up on resources like Cash, Dice Rolls, and Sticker packs. Moon Mine is also the last event that will reward Juggle Jam Tokens for the ongoing Carnival Games, which also expires at the end of the day.

This article highlights rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Moon Mine event.

Monopoly Go Moon Mine event: Everything you need to know

Rewards

The Monopoly Go Moon Mine event features Milestone and Leaderboard rewards:

Milestone rewards

The Moon Mine event features a progression-based reward track, with 40 milestones. Here's the reward table:

Moon Mine MilestonesPoints Required
Moon Mine Rewards
110
Eight Juggle Jam Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
7100
High Roller for Five Minutes
8225
150 Free Dice Rolls
9200
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
12350
225 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for Five Minutes
14300
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16400
250 Free Dice Rolls
17350
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
18450
275 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
20400
12 Juggle Jam Tokens
21500Cash Reward
22650
325 Free Dice Rolls
23600
12 Juggle Jam Tokens
24900
400 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750
15 Juggle Jam Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,000
425 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
30800
16 Juggle Jam Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,500
575 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,000
20 Juggle Jam Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes
362,000
700 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,000
950 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
407,000
2,500 Free Dice Rolls
Leaderboard rewards

Leaderboard rewards are granted based on tycoons' rankings at the end of the tournament. The rewards for each rank are given below:

  • Rank 1: 1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash
  • Rank 2: 800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 3: 600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 4: 500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 5: 400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 6: 350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 7: 300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 8: 250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 9: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
  • Rank 10: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
  • Ranks 11–15: 50 free rolls and cash
  • Ranks 16–25: Cash
  • Ranks 26–50: Cash
How to play the Monopoly Go Moon Mine event

To play the Moon Mine event, log in to Monopoly Go before 1 PM ET on May 21, 2025. Afterward, you need to land on Railroad tiles to collect points and advance in the event. Landing on the tile kickstarts minigames and grants points as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points
You need to collect five event points to be placed on a Leaderboard.

