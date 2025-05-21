Monopoly Go Moon Mine event: Rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go Moon Mine event has arrived, and it will be available till May 21, 2025. Players can participate in the one-day tournament to stock up on resources like Cash, Dice Rolls, and Sticker packs. Moon Mine is also the last event that will reward Juggle Jam Tokens for the ongoing Carnival Games, which also expires at the end of the day.
This article highlights rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Moon Mine event.
Monopoly Go Moon Mine event: Everything you need to know
Rewards
The Monopoly Go Moon Mine event features Milestone and Leaderboard rewards:
Milestone rewards
The Moon Mine event features a progression-based reward track, with 40 milestones. Here's the reward table:
Leaderboard rewards
Leaderboard rewards are granted based on tycoons' rankings at the end of the tournament. The rewards for each rank are given below:
- Rank 1: 1,500 free rolls, purple sticker pack for the Star Wars album, and cash
- Rank 2: 800 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 3: 600 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 4: 500 free rolls, blue sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 5: 400 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 6: 350 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 7: 300 free rolls, pink sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 8: 250 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 9: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Rank 10: 200 free rolls, yellow sticker pack, and cash
- Ranks 11–15: 50 free rolls and cash
- Ranks 16–25: Cash
- Ranks 26–50: Cash
How to play the Monopoly Go Moon Mine event
To play the Moon Mine event, log in to Monopoly Go before 1 PM ET on May 21, 2025. Afterward, you need to land on Railroad tiles to collect points and advance in the event. Landing on the tile kickstarts minigames and grants points as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
You need to collect five event points to be placed on a Leaderboard.
