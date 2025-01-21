Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit: Rewards, milestones, and how to earn points

The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event is live and will run until January 21, 2025. Tycoons worldwide can participate in the event to win crucial in-game rewards like Dice Rolls, Cash, and Stickers for the current Artful Tales album. Understanding the event rewards can help players strategize and wisely spend their dice rolls.
This article highlights all the rewards and milestones of the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event.
All you need to know about the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit
Duration
The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event started at 3 PM ET on January 20 and will run until 1 PM ET on January 21, 2025.
Rewards
In the Puck Pursuit event, you are rewarded milestone rewards for collecting the corresponding rewards. Here are all the milestones in the event:
In total, the event grants the following rewards:
- 6815 Dice Rolls
- 135 Juggle Jam tokens for the Juggle Jam minigame.
- 1x one-star green sticker pack
- 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
- 1x three-star pink sticker pack
- 2x four-star blue sticker pack.
- High Roller at Milestone 7
In the Puck Pursuit event, you will compete against 99 other tycoons in a group. When the event ends, all members of a particular group will receive leaderboard rewards based on their ranking:
- Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
- Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward
Additionally, efficiently using Roll Multipliers can help you reach high leaderboard ranks quickly.
How to earn points in the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event
To earn points in the Puck Pursuit, you must kickstart the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames by landing on Railroad tiles. The points breakdown is as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked - Two points
- Success - Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four points
- Large Heist - Six points
- Bankrupt - Eight points
