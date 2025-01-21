Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit: Rewards, milestones, and how to earn points

The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event is live and will run until January 21, 2025. Tycoons worldwide can participate in the event to win crucial in-game rewards like Dice Rolls, Cash, and Stickers for the current Artful Tales album. Understanding the event rewards can help players strategize and wisely spend their dice rolls.

This article highlights all the rewards and milestones of the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event.

All you need to know about the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit

Expand Tweet

Trending

Duration

The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event started at 3 PM ET on January 20 and will run until 1 PM ET on January 21, 2025.

Rewards

In the Puck Pursuit event, you are rewarded milestone rewards for collecting the corresponding rewards. Here are all the milestones in the event:

Puck Pursuit milestones Points required Puck Pursuit rewards 1 10 Eight Juggle Jam Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 7 100 High Roller for Five Minutes 8 225 150 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 12 350 225 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for Five Minutes 14 300 11 Juggle Jam Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 400 250 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 11 Juggle Jam Tokens 18 450 275 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 20 400 12 Juggle Jam Tokens 21 500 Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 650 325 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 12 Juggle Jam Tokens 24 900 400 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash Reward 26 750 15 Juggle Jam Tokens 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,000 425 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 800 16 Juggle Jam Tokens 31 900 Cash Reward 32 1,500 575 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash Reward 34 1,000 20 Juggle Jam Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash Reward 38 3,000 950 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash Reward 40 7,000 2,500 Free Dice Rolls

In total, the event grants the following rewards:

6815 Dice Rolls

135 Juggle Jam tokens for the Juggle Jam minigame.

1x one-star green sticker pack

1x two-star yellow sticker pack

1x three-star pink sticker pack

2x four-star blue sticker pack.

High Roller at Milestone 7

In the Puck Pursuit event, you will compete against 99 other tycoons in a group. When the event ends, all members of a particular group will receive leaderboard rewards based on their ranking:

Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward

75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward

50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward

25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward

Additionally, efficiently using Roll Multipliers can help you reach high leaderboard ranks quickly.

Also read: Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained

How to earn points in the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event

Players can earn points by playing minigames (Image via Scopely)

To earn points in the Puck Pursuit, you must kickstart the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames by landing on Railroad tiles. The points breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked - Two points

Success - Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four points

Large Heist - Six points

Bankrupt - Eight points

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback