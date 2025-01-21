  • home icon
Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit: Rewards, milestones, and how to earn points

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jan 21, 2025 13:36 IST
The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event has started (Image via Scopely)
The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event has started (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event is live and will run until January 21, 2025. Tycoons worldwide can participate in the event to win crucial in-game rewards like Dice Rolls, Cash, and Stickers for the current Artful Tales album. Understanding the event rewards can help players strategize and wisely spend their dice rolls.

This article highlights all the rewards and milestones of the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event.

All you need to know about the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit

Duration

The Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event started at 3 PM ET on January 20 and will run until 1 PM ET on January 21, 2025.

Rewards

In the Puck Pursuit event, you are rewarded milestone rewards for collecting the corresponding rewards. Here are all the milestones in the event:

Puck Pursuit milestonesPoints required
Puck Pursuit rewards
110
Eight Juggle Jam Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
7100
High Roller for Five Minutes
8225
150 Free Dice Rolls
9200
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
12350
225 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for Five Minutes
14300
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16400
250 Free Dice Rolls
17350
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
18450
275 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
20400
12 Juggle Jam Tokens
21500
Four-Star Sticker Pack
22650
325 Free Dice Rolls
23600
12 Juggle Jam Tokens
24900
400 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750
15 Juggle Jam Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,000
425 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
30800
16 Juggle Jam Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,500
575 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,000
20 Juggle Jam Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes
362,000
700 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,000
950 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
407,000
2,500 Free Dice Rolls

In total, the event grants the following rewards:

  • 6815 Dice Rolls
  • 135 Juggle Jam tokens for the Juggle Jam minigame.
  • 1x one-star green sticker pack
  • 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
  • 1x three-star pink sticker pack
  • 2x four-star blue sticker pack.
  • High Roller at Milestone 7

In the Puck Pursuit event, you will compete against 99 other tycoons in a group. When the event ends, all members of a particular group will receive leaderboard rewards based on their ranking:

  • Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
  • Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward

Additionally, efficiently using Roll Multipliers can help you reach high leaderboard ranks quickly.

Also read: Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained

How to earn points in the Monopoly Go Puck Pursuit event

Players can earn points by playing minigames (Image via Scopely)
Players can earn points by playing minigames (Image via Scopely)

To earn points in the Puck Pursuit, you must kickstart the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames by landing on Railroad tiles. The points breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked - Two points
  • Success - Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four points
  • Large Heist - Six points
  • Bankrupt - Eight points

