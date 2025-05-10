Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament: Schedule and rewards explained
The Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament will launch on May 10, 2025, with 40 milestones you can complete to earn in-game assets. Among these rewards will be Pickaxe tokens that will help you unearth lost treasures from the Tatooine Treasures Dig event, which will help you get more prizes. However, completing the milestones consumes several free rolls, so learn about the list of rewards helps you decide which one is worth spending on.
Ad
Here's everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament, so you can stay ahead of your peers.
Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament
The Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament begins on May 10, 2025, and will last until May 11. The tournament brings 40 milestones, and completing all of them can help you earn up to 100+ Pickaxe tokens and 6.5K+ dice rolls.
You can also get plenty of other boosters and sticker packs. The boosters help you to boost your progress, while the sticker packs help you to earn stickers. You can complete sticker albums of the Star Wars GO sticker collection event with these stickers to earn more rewards.
Check out the complete list of Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament rewards:
Milestone
Rewards
Points
1
3 Pickaxe Tokens
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
Cash
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
5 Pickaxe Tokens
150 points
7
5 minutes High Roller
100 points
8
150 dice
225 points
9
7 Pickaxe Tokens
200 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
250 points
11
7 Pickaxe Tokens
275 points
12
225 dice
350 points
13.
5 minutes Cash Boost
200 points
14
8 Pickaxe Tokens
300 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack
350 points
16
250 dice
400 points
17
8 Pickaxe Tokens
350 points
18
275 dice
450 points
19
30 minutes Mega Heist
250 points
20
10 Pickaxe Tokens
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
325 dice
650 points
23
15 Pickaxe Tokens
600 points
24
400 dice
900 points
25
Cash
800 points
26
17 Pickaxe Tokens
750 points
27
Cash
850 points
28
425 dice
1K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
18 Pickaxe Tokens
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
575 dice
1.5K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
20 Pickaxe Tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
750 points
36
700 dice
2K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
950 dice
3K points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2.5K dice
7K points
Ad
To earn points during these tournaments, land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks like Shudown and Bank Heist. You can earn two points from blocked Shutdowns, four points from successful Shutdowns and Small Heists, six points from Large Heists, and eight points from bankrupt Heists.
However, this may not be enough when you have to earn thousands of points to complete a milestone. Use the roll multiplier feature in such a scenario to multiply your point earnings. Check out our tips to use these roll multipliers.
Ad
You can also earn some extra rewards from the Scrap Scramble tournament by earning enough points to secure a top 10 standing in the points table.
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.