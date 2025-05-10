  • home icon
  • Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 10, 2025 21:14 IST
Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble
The complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament will launch on May 10, 2025, with 40 milestones you can complete to earn in-game assets. Among these rewards will be Pickaxe tokens that will help you unearth lost treasures from the Tatooine Treasures Dig event, which will help you get more prizes. However, completing the milestones consumes several free rolls, so learn about the list of rewards helps you decide which one is worth spending on.

Here's everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament, so you can stay ahead of your peers.

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament

The Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament begins on May 10, 2025, and will last until May 11. The tournament brings 40 milestones, and completing all of them can help you earn up to 100+ Pickaxe tokens and 6.5K+ dice rolls.

You can also get plenty of other boosters and sticker packs. The boosters help you to boost your progress, while the sticker packs help you to earn stickers. You can complete sticker albums of the Star Wars GO sticker collection event with these stickers to earn more rewards.

Check out the complete list of Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament rewards:

MilestoneRewardsPoints
13 Pickaxe Tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
65 Pickaxe Tokens150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8150 dice225 points
97 Pickaxe Tokens200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
117 Pickaxe Tokens275 points
12225 dice350 points
13.5 minutes Cash Boost200 points
148 Pickaxe Tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack350 points
16250 dice400 points
178 Pickaxe Tokens350 points
18275 dice450 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
2010 Pickaxe Tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22325 dice650 points
2315 Pickaxe Tokens600 points
24400 dice900 points
25Cash800 points
2617 Pickaxe Tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28425 dice1K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
3018 Pickaxe Tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32575 dice1.5K points
33Cash1.2K points
3420 Pickaxe Tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36700 dice2K points
37Cash1.5K points
38950 dice3K points
39Cash2K points
402.5K dice7K points
To earn points during these tournaments, land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks like Shudown and Bank Heist. You can earn two points from blocked Shutdowns, four points from successful Shutdowns and Small Heists, six points from Large Heists, and eight points from bankrupt Heists.

Here is how to earn points for the Scrap Scramble tournament (Image via Scopely)
Here is how to earn points for the Scrap Scramble tournament (Image via Scopely)

However, this may not be enough when you have to earn thousands of points to complete a milestone. Use the roll multiplier feature in such a scenario to multiply your point earnings. Check out our tips to use these roll multipliers.

You can also earn some extra rewards from the Scrap Scramble tournament by earning enough points to secure a top 10 standing in the points table.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO articles

