Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament will launch on May 10, 2025, with 40 milestones you can complete to earn in-game assets. Among these rewards will be Pickaxe tokens that will help you unearth lost treasures from the Tatooine Treasures Dig event, which will help you get more prizes. However, completing the milestones consumes several free rolls, so learn about the list of rewards helps you decide which one is worth spending on.

Here's everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament, so you can stay ahead of your peers.

Complete schedule and list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament

The Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament begins on May 10, 2025, and will last until May 11. The tournament brings 40 milestones, and completing all of them can help you earn up to 100+ Pickaxe tokens and 6.5K+ dice rolls.

You can also get plenty of other boosters and sticker packs. The boosters help you to boost your progress, while the sticker packs help you to earn stickers. You can complete sticker albums of the Star Wars GO sticker collection event with these stickers to earn more rewards.

Check out the complete list of Monopoly GO Scrap Scramble tournament rewards:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 3 Pickaxe Tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 5 Pickaxe Tokens 150 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 points 8 150 dice 225 points 9 7 Pickaxe Tokens 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 7 Pickaxe Tokens 275 points 12 225 dice 350 points 13. 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 8 Pickaxe Tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 points 16 250 dice 400 points 17 8 Pickaxe Tokens 350 points 18 275 dice 450 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 10 Pickaxe Tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 325 dice 650 points 23 15 Pickaxe Tokens 600 points 24 400 dice 900 points 25 Cash 800 points 26 17 Pickaxe Tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 425 dice 1K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 18 Pickaxe Tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 575 dice 1.5K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 20 Pickaxe Tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 700 dice 2K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 950 dice 3K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2.5K dice 7K points

To earn points during these tournaments, land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks like Shudown and Bank Heist. You can earn two points from blocked Shutdowns, four points from successful Shutdowns and Small Heists, six points from Large Heists, and eight points from bankrupt Heists.

Here is how to earn points for the Scrap Scramble tournament (Image via Scopely)

However, this may not be enough when you have to earn thousands of points to complete a milestone. Use the roll multiplier feature in such a scenario to multiply your point earnings. Check out our tips to use these roll multipliers.

You can also earn some extra rewards from the Scrap Scramble tournament by earning enough points to secure a top 10 standing in the points table.

