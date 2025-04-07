Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event (April 6-8, 2025): Rewards and how to play

After a month, the Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event has returned to the renowned board game. Scopely has reintroduced it in the pickup events section and likely hopes it will build on the success of its last stint. As the moniker implies, it celebrates the spring theme, helping us reminisce about the beauty of nature.

The Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event was reintroduced at 4 PM ET on April 6, and will run until 1 PM ET on April 8, 2025.

How can you play the returning Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event?

Following the conclusion of Midnight Drive, the Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event has been reintroduced. It follows the same format as most other pickup events in the title.

Four Corner tiles offer you Bees for the returning Spring Awakening event (Image via Scopely)

You must choose your ongoing city board, roll the dice, and land on the designated corner tiles to accumulate event points (indicated by Bees). The corner tiles are Go, "Go to" Jail, "Just Visiting" Jail, and Free Parking, Once you land on these tiles, you will obtain four bees. Obtaining them will help you reach various milestones and get your hands on the milestone rewards.

While aiming for the corner tiles, you might also land on Railroad tiles. Once you land on those tiles, you must complete a Shutdown or Bank Heist in Monopoly GO. Once you complete the task, you can also make progress in the other ongoing daily tournaments.

What are the different rewards in the reintroduced Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event?

The returning Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event has 62 milestones. Each one offers stunning rewards, which include 18,205 free dice rolls and 211 event tokens for the Carnival Games event.

Furthermore, you can also earn sticker packs and cash from the time-limited boost events.

Here are all the rewards for the returning Spring Awakening event:

Milestone Points Spring Awakening Rewards 1 5 7 Event Tokens 2 10 25 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 25 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 5 50 50 Dice Rolls 6 30 8 Event Tokens 7 35 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 8 40 40 Dice Rolls 9 50 9 Event Tokens 10 160 150 Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 Dice Rolls 13 65 10 Event Tokens 14 80 Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3) 15 425 375 Dice Rolls 16 70 10 Event Tokens 17 80 70 Dice Rolls 18 85 Builder's Bash 15 Minutes 19 95 Cash 20 675 575 Dice Rolls 21 100 10 Event Tokens 22 115 95 Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash 24 130 11 Event Tokens 25 1,150 925 Dice Rolls 26 140 Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3) 27 150 12 Event Tokens 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 Dice Rolls 30 180 20 Event Tokens 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 Dice Rolls 33 160 Cash Boost 10 Minutes 34 230 Cash 35 1,500 1,100 Dice Rolls 36 250 20 Event Tokens 37 300 200 Dice Rolls 38 450 Cash 39 1,350 925 Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash 41 350 22 Event Tokens 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1,400 Dice Rolls 44 350 Color Wheel 10 Minutes 45 450 23 Event Tokens 46 575 350 Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash 48 3,000 1,650 Dice Rolls 49 550 24 Event Tokens 50 450 Mega Heist 40 Minutes 51 650 Cash 52 1,800 800 Dice Rolls 53 700 25 Event Tokens 54 825 500 Dice Rolls 55 950 Cash 56 4,500 2,200 Dice Rolls 57 500 Cash Boost 15 Minutes 58 800 375 Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash 60 1,400 625 Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash 62 10,000 5,000 Dice Rolls

All the milestone rewards mentioned above can be obtained multiple times. However, to reach all 62 milestones more than once, you might have to use dice roll multipliers (usually up to 100 dice rolls at once). However, obtaining dice rolls in Monopoly Go can be tough. Hence, it is recommended that you save dice rolls for forthcoming events.

If you wish to get more rewards quickly, you can try playing the other live events in Monopoly GO (daily tournaments and partner events).

