  Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event (April 6-8, 2025): Rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Apr 07, 2025 20:33 IST
Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event offers awesome milestone rewards (Image via Scopely)
After a month, the Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event has returned to the renowned board game. Scopely has reintroduced it in the pickup events section and likely hopes it will build on the success of its last stint. As the moniker implies, it celebrates the spring theme, helping us reminisce about the beauty of nature.

The Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event was reintroduced at 4 PM ET on April 6, and will run until 1 PM ET on April 8, 2025.

How can you play the returning Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event?

Following the conclusion of Midnight Drive, the Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event has been reintroduced. It follows the same format as most other pickup events in the title.

Four Corner tiles offer you Bees for the returning Spring Awakening event (Image via Scopely)
You must choose your ongoing city board, roll the dice, and land on the designated corner tiles to accumulate event points (indicated by Bees). The corner tiles are Go, "Go to" Jail, "Just Visiting" Jail, and Free Parking, Once you land on these tiles, you will obtain four bees. Obtaining them will help you reach various milestones and get your hands on the milestone rewards.

While aiming for the corner tiles, you might also land on Railroad tiles. Once you land on those tiles, you must complete a Shutdown or Bank Heist in Monopoly GO. Once you complete the task, you can also make progress in the other ongoing daily tournaments.

Also read: When can fans expect the next Monopoly Go Partner event?.

What are the different rewards in the reintroduced Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event?

The returning Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event has 62 milestones. Each one offers stunning rewards, which include 18,205 free dice rolls and 211 event tokens for the Carnival Games event.

Furthermore, you can also earn sticker packs and cash from the time-limited boost events.

Here are all the rewards for the returning Spring Awakening event:

MilestonePointsSpring Awakening Rewards
157 Event Tokens
21025 Dice Rolls
315Cash
425Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)
55050 Dice Rolls
6308 Event Tokens
735Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)
84040 Dice Rolls
9509 Event Tokens
10160150 Dice Rolls
1150Cash
125550 Dice Rolls
136510 Event Tokens
1480Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3)
15425375 Dice Rolls
167010 Event Tokens
178070 Dice Rolls
1885Builder's Bash 15 Minutes
1995Cash
20675575 Dice Rolls
2110010 Event Tokens
2211595 Dice Rolls
23110Cash
2413011 Event Tokens
251,150925 Dice Rolls
26140Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3)
2715012 Event Tokens
28160Cash
29750575 Dice Rolls
3018020 Event Tokens
31190Cash
32210150 Dice Rolls
33160Cash Boost 10 Minutes
34230Cash
351,5001,100 Dice Rolls
3625020 Event Tokens
37300200 Dice Rolls
38450Cash
391,350925 Dice Rolls
40325Cash
4135022 Event Tokens
42375Cash
432,2501,400 Dice Rolls
44350Color Wheel 10 Minutes
4545023 Event Tokens
46575350 Dice Rolls
47500Cash
483,0001,650 Dice Rolls
4955024 Event Tokens
50450Mega Heist 40 Minutes
51650Cash
521,800800 Dice Rolls
5370025 Event Tokens
54825500 Dice Rolls
55950Cash
564,5002,200 Dice Rolls
57500Cash Boost 15 Minutes
58800375 Dice Rolls
59950Cash
601,400625 Dice Rolls
611,500Cash
6210,0005,000 Dice Rolls
All the milestone rewards mentioned above can be obtained multiple times. However, to reach all 62 milestones more than once, you might have to use dice roll multipliers (usually up to 100 dice rolls at once). However, obtaining dice rolls in Monopoly Go can be tough. Hence, it is recommended that you save dice rolls for forthcoming events.

If you wish to get more rewards quickly, you can try playing the other live events in Monopoly GO (daily tournaments and partner events).

Samarjit Paul

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda.

