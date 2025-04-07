Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event (April 6-8, 2025): Rewards and how to play

After a month, the Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event has returned to the renowned board game. Scopely has reintroduced it in the pickup events section and likely hopes it will build on the success of its last stint. As the moniker implies, it celebrates the spring theme, helping us reminisce about the beauty of nature.
The Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event was reintroduced at 4 PM ET on April 6, and will run until 1 PM ET on April 8, 2025.
How can you play the returning Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event?
Following the conclusion of Midnight Drive, the Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event has been reintroduced. It follows the same format as most other pickup events in the title.
You must choose your ongoing city board, roll the dice, and land on the designated corner tiles to accumulate event points (indicated by Bees). The corner tiles are Go, "Go to" Jail, "Just Visiting" Jail, and Free Parking, Once you land on these tiles, you will obtain four bees. Obtaining them will help you reach various milestones and get your hands on the milestone rewards.
While aiming for the corner tiles, you might also land on Railroad tiles. Once you land on those tiles, you must complete a Shutdown or Bank Heist in Monopoly GO. Once you complete the task, you can also make progress in the other ongoing daily tournaments.
What are the different rewards in the reintroduced Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event?
The returning Monopoly Go Spring Awakening event has 62 milestones. Each one offers stunning rewards, which include 18,205 free dice rolls and 211 event tokens for the Carnival Games event.
Furthermore, you can also earn sticker packs and cash from the time-limited boost events.
Here are all the rewards for the returning Spring Awakening event:
All the milestone rewards mentioned above can be obtained multiple times. However, to reach all 62 milestones more than once, you might have to use dice roll multipliers (usually up to 100 dice rolls at once). However, obtaining dice rolls in Monopoly Go can be tough. Hence, it is recommended that you save dice rolls for forthcoming events.
If you wish to get more rewards quickly, you can try playing the other live events in Monopoly GO (daily tournaments and partner events).
