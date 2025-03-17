  • home icon
Monster Hunter Now 1.5-year anniversary event: All monsters and their details explored

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 17, 2025 00:11 IST
The Monster Hunter Now 1.5-Year Anniversary is arriving soon (Image via Niantic)
The Monster Hunter Now 1.5-Year Anniversary is arriving soon (Image via Niantic)

The Monster Hunter Now 1.5-year anniversary event is set to go live on March 17, 2025. Players can participate in it to acquire materials monsters like Pink Rathin, Gold Rathian, and Azure Rathalos. The event also features seven creatures, although keeping track of their weaknesses and habitats could be difficult for some.

This article highlights relevant information about the monsters featured in the Monster Hunter Now 1.5-year anniversary event.

All monsters in the Monster Hunter Now 1.5-year anniversary event

The Monster Hunter Now 1.5-year anniversary event will feature these monsters:

1) Pink Rathian

Weaknesses

This monster is weak to two elements:

  • Thunder
  • Dragon

Habitats

This monster is set to appear in two habitats:

  • Forest (In low frequency)
  • Swamp (Exclusively in events)

Breakable parts

The Pink Rathian has the following breakable parts:

  • Head
  • Back
  • Left Wing
  • Right Wing
  • Tail (It is a sever-only part)

2) Gold Rathian

Weakness

Gold Rathian is only weak to the Thunder element.

Habitats

This monster will appear more frequently in the following habitats:

  • Desert
  • Swamp

Breakable parts

This monster has five breakable parts:

  • Head
  • Back
  • Left Wing
  • Right Wing
  • Tail (It is a sever-only part)

3) Azure Rathalos

Weaknesses

The Azure Rathalos is weak to these elements:

  • Ice
  • Dragon

Habitats

This monster will appear more frequently in the forest habitats.

Breakable parts

The breakable parts of Azure Rathalos are:

  • Head
  • Back
  • Left Wing
  • Right Wing
  • Tail (It is a sever-only part)
4) Silver Rathalos

Weakness

This monster is weak to the Water element.

Habitats

Silver Rathios can be found in:

  • Forest habitats
  • Swamp habitats

Breakable parts

  • Head
  • Back
  • Left Wing
  • Right Wing
  • Tail (It is a sever-only part)

5) Black Diablos

Weaknesses

The Black Diablos is weak to two elements:

  • Ice
  • Paralysis

Habitat

The Black Diablos will appear in the Desert habitat in the Monster Hunter Now 1.5-Year Anniversary event.

Breakable parts

It has four breakable parts:

  • Left Horn
  • Right Horn
  • Back
  • Tail (It is a sever-only part)

6) Coral Pukei-Pukei

Weaknesses

  • Ice
  • Poison

Habitats

  • Forest
  • Swamp (In low frequency)

Breakable parts

  • Head
  • Back
  • Left Wing
  • Right Wing
  • Tail

7) Nightshade Paolumu

Weakness

This monster is weak to the Water element.

Habitat

  • Forest (In low frequency)
  • Desert

Breakable parts

This monster has five breakable parts:

  • Neck Pouch
  • Back
  • Left Wing
  • Right Wing
  • Tail

