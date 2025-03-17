Monster Hunter Now 1.5-year anniversary event: All monsters and their details explored

The Monster Hunter Now 1.5-year anniversary event is set to go live on March 17, 2025. Players can participate in it to acquire materials monsters like Pink Rathin, Gold Rathian, and Azure Rathalos. The event also features seven creatures, although keeping track of their weaknesses and habitats could be difficult for some.

Ad

This article highlights relevant information about the monsters featured in the Monster Hunter Now 1.5-year anniversary event.

All monsters in the Monster Hunter Now 1.5-year anniversary event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Monster Hunter Now 1.5-year anniversary event will feature these monsters:

1) Pink Rathian

Weaknesses

This monster is weak to two elements:

Thunder

Dragon

Habitats

This monster is set to appear in two habitats:

Forest (In low frequency)

Swamp (Exclusively in events)

Breakable parts

The Pink Rathian has the following breakable parts:

Head

Back

Left Wing

Right Wing

Tail (It is a sever-only part)

2) Gold Rathian

Weakness

Gold Rathian is only weak to the Thunder element.

Habitats

Ad

This monster will appear more frequently in the following habitats:

Desert

Swamp

Breakable parts

This monster has five breakable parts:

Head

Back

Left Wing

Right Wing

Tail (It is a sever-only part)

Also read: How to hunt Bazelgeuse in Monster Hunter Now

3) Azure Rathalos

Weaknesses

The Azure Rathalos is weak to these elements:

Ice

Dragon

Habitats

This monster will appear more frequently in the forest habitats.

Breakable parts

The breakable parts of Azure Rathalos are:

Head

Back

Left Wing

Right Wing

Tail (It is a sever-only part)

Ad

4) Silver Rathalos

Expand Tweet

Ad

Weakness

This monster is weak to the Water element.

Habitats

Silver Rathios can be found in:

Forest habitats

Swamp habitats

Breakable parts

Head

Back

Left Wing

Right Wing

Tail (It is a sever-only part)

Also read: How to change appearance in Monster Hunter Now

5) Black Diablos

Weaknesses

The Black Diablos is weak to two elements:

Ice

Paralysis

Habitat

The Black Diablos will appear in the Desert habitat in the Monster Hunter Now 1.5-Year Anniversary event.

Breakable parts

Ad

It has four breakable parts:

Left Horn

Right Horn

Back

Tail (It is a sever-only part)

6) Coral Pukei-Pukei

Weaknesses

Ice

Poison

Habitats

Forest

Swamp (In low frequency)

Breakable parts

Head

Back

Left Wing

Right Wing

Tail

7) Nightshade Paolumu

Weakness

This monster is weak to the Water element.

Habitat

Forest (In low frequency)

Desert

Breakable parts

This monster has five breakable parts:

Neck Pouch

Back

Left Wing

Right Wing

Tail

Check out our other articles on Monster Hunter Now:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback