Monster Hunter Now 1.5-year anniversary event: All monsters and their details explored

The Monster Hunter Now 1.5-year anniversary event is set to go live on March 17, 2025. Players can participate in it to acquire materials monsters like Pink Rathin, Gold Rathian, and Azure Rathalos. The event also features seven creatures, although keeping track of their weaknesses and habitats could be difficult for some.
This article highlights relevant information about the monsters featured in the Monster Hunter Now 1.5-year anniversary event.
All monsters in the Monster Hunter Now 1.5-year anniversary event
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Monster Hunter Now 1.5-year anniversary event will feature these monsters:
1) Pink Rathian
Weaknesses
This monster is weak to two elements:
- Thunder
- Dragon
Habitats
This monster is set to appear in two habitats:
- Forest (In low frequency)
- Swamp (Exclusively in events)
Breakable parts
The Pink Rathian has the following breakable parts:
- Head
- Back
- Left Wing
- Right Wing
- Tail (It is a sever-only part)
2) Gold Rathian
Weakness
Gold Rathian is only weak to the Thunder element.
Habitats
This monster will appear more frequently in the following habitats:
- Desert
- Swamp
Breakable parts
This monster has five breakable parts:
- Head
- Back
- Left Wing
- Right Wing
- Tail (It is a sever-only part)
Also read: How to hunt Bazelgeuse in Monster Hunter Now
3) Azure Rathalos
Weaknesses
The Azure Rathalos is weak to these elements:
- Ice
- Dragon
Habitats
This monster will appear more frequently in the forest habitats.
Breakable parts
The breakable parts of Azure Rathalos are:
- Head
- Back
- Left Wing
- Right Wing
- Tail (It is a sever-only part)
4) Silver Rathalos
Weakness
This monster is weak to the Water element.
Habitats
Silver Rathios can be found in:
- Forest habitats
- Swamp habitats
Breakable parts
- Head
- Back
- Left Wing
- Right Wing
- Tail (It is a sever-only part)
Also read: How to change appearance in Monster Hunter Now
5) Black Diablos
Weaknesses
The Black Diablos is weak to two elements:
- Ice
- Paralysis
Habitat
The Black Diablos will appear in the Desert habitat in the Monster Hunter Now 1.5-Year Anniversary event.
Breakable parts
It has four breakable parts:
- Left Horn
- Right Horn
- Back
- Tail (It is a sever-only part)
6) Coral Pukei-Pukei
Weaknesses
- Ice
- Poison
Habitats
- Forest
- Swamp (In low frequency)
Breakable parts
- Head
- Back
- Left Wing
- Right Wing
- Tail
7) Nightshade Paolumu
Weakness
This monster is weak to the Water element.
Habitat
- Forest (In low frequency)
- Desert
Breakable parts
This monster has five breakable parts:
- Neck Pouch
- Back
- Left Wing
- Right Wing
- Tail
Check out our other articles on Monster Hunter Now:
- How to use Paintballs in Monster Hunter Now
- Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse: Element, areas to find, and more
- Monster Hunter Now Season 5: New skills, monsters, and more