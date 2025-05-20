Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza (May 2025): Everything you need to know

The Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza is just around the corner. The event will see an increase in the appearance of Coral Pukei-Pukei, Legiana, Rathian, Arzuros, and Pukei-Pukei. Moreover, Deviljho's invasions are expected to be boosted in volatile territories.

Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza.

Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza (May 2025)

Schedule

The Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza will kick off on May 26, 2025, and continue until June 1, 2025.

What to expect

Monster appearance

The following monsters will appear more frequently during the Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza:

Coral Pukei-Pukei: Forest, Swamp habitats

Gold Rathian: Desert, Swamp habitats

Legiana: Tundra, Swamp habitats

Rathian: Forest, Desert habitats

Arzuros: Forest, Swamp habitats

Pukei-Pukei: Swamp, Forest, and Desert habitats

Deviljho will also appear more frequently in volatile territories, and it will be the only beast to invade such regions.

Hunt-a-thon points

Some event-exclusive Hunt-a-thon points featuring Coral Pukei-Pukei, Deviljho, and Pukei-Pukei will be available.

Some event-exclusive Hunt-a-thon points featuring Gold Rathian and Rathian will be available.

Driftstones

Slay a large monster to obtain the limited-time Mysterious Driftstone G.

Gold Rathian, Coral Pukei-Pukei, Legiana, Deviljho, Rathian, Arzuros, and Pukei-Pukei are guaranteed to drop Mysterious Driftstone G. during the event. Other large monsters will drop a regular Drifstone or Mysterious Driftstone G.

The distance required for driftsmelting with driftstones will be reduced from 5 km to 2.5 km.

Mysterious Driftgem G can be exchanged for Driftstone Shards.

Mysterious Driftstone G and Mysterious Driftgem G can yield the skills Critical Boost, Critical Eye, and Weakness Exploit to your armor.

Limited-time quests

Participate in limited-time quests, such as slaying Gold Rathian and Deviljho. Rewards in these quests include:

Insta-Smelt Solution

Gatherable materials, including Earth Crystals

Monster materials, including a Gold Rathian Plate, Deviljho Saliva, and Wyvern Gem Shard

Zenny

Skills: Critical Boost, Critical Eye, and Weakness Exploit

Mysterious Driftstone G can grant the Critical Boost, Critical Eye, and Weakness Exploit to your armor. Combine these skills, and you will be able to boost your chances of inflicting critical hits and damage per hit.

Skill: Critical Boost

Increases the damage multiplier of critical hits

Skill: Critical Eye

Boosts affinity

Skill: Weakness Exploit

Increases affinity when attacking a monster's weak spot

Exclusive packs

Limited-time packs can be purchased from the in-game shop and Web Store between May 26 and June 1, 2025.

Here are the items on offer:

Driftsmelting Bargain pack: Insta-Smelt Solution x10

Driftsmelting Big Bargain pack: Insta-Smelt Solution x50

Web Store-exclusive - Premium Driftsmelting Pack: Bonus Gem x5,500, Insta-Smelt Solution x30

