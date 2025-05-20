Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza (May 2025): Everything you need to know

The Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza is just around the corner. The event will see an increase in the appearance of Coral Pukei-Pukei, Legiana, Rathian, Arzuros, and Pukei-Pukei. Moreover, Deviljho's invasions are expected to be boosted in volatile territories.
Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza.
Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza (May 2025)
Schedule
The Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza will kick off on May 26, 2025, and continue until June 1, 2025.
What to expect
Monster appearance
The following monsters will appear more frequently during the Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza:
- Coral Pukei-Pukei: Forest, Swamp habitats
- Gold Rathian: Desert, Swamp habitats
- Legiana: Tundra, Swamp habitats
- Rathian: Forest, Desert habitats
- Arzuros: Forest, Swamp habitats
- Pukei-Pukei: Swamp, Forest, and Desert habitats
Deviljho will also appear more frequently in volatile territories, and it will be the only beast to invade such regions.
Hunt-a-thon points
- Some event-exclusive Hunt-a-thon points featuring Coral Pukei-Pukei, Deviljho, and Pukei-Pukei will be available.
- Some event-exclusive Hunt-a-thon points featuring Gold Rathian and Rathian will be available.
Driftstones
- Slay a large monster to obtain the limited-time Mysterious Driftstone G.
- Gold Rathian, Coral Pukei-Pukei, Legiana, Deviljho, Rathian, Arzuros, and Pukei-Pukei are guaranteed to drop Mysterious Driftstone G. during the event. Other large monsters will drop a regular Drifstone or Mysterious Driftstone G.
- The distance required for driftsmelting with driftstones will be reduced from 5 km to 2.5 km.
- Mysterious Driftgem G can be exchanged for Driftstone Shards.
- Mysterious Driftstone G and Mysterious Driftgem G can yield the skills Critical Boost, Critical Eye, and Weakness Exploit to your armor.
Limited-time quests
Participate in limited-time quests, such as slaying Gold Rathian and Deviljho. Rewards in these quests include:
- Insta-Smelt Solution
- Gatherable materials, including Earth Crystals
- Monster materials, including a Gold Rathian Plate, Deviljho Saliva, and Wyvern Gem Shard
- Zenny
Skills: Critical Boost, Critical Eye, and Weakness Exploit
Mysterious Driftstone G can grant the Critical Boost, Critical Eye, and Weakness Exploit to your armor. Combine these skills, and you will be able to boost your chances of inflicting critical hits and damage per hit.
Skill: Critical Boost
- Increases the damage multiplier of critical hits
Skill: Critical Eye
- Boosts affinity
Skill: Weakness Exploit
- Increases affinity when attacking a monster's weak spot
Exclusive packs
Limited-time packs can be purchased from the in-game shop and Web Store between May 26 and June 1, 2025.
Here are the items on offer:
- Driftsmelting Bargain pack: Insta-Smelt Solution x10
- Driftsmelting Big Bargain pack: Insta-Smelt Solution x50
- Web Store-exclusive - Premium Driftsmelting Pack: Bonus Gem x5,500, Insta-Smelt Solution x30
