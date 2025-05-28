Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Charged Blade Hunting: Duration, rewards, and more

The Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Charged Blade Hunting event is arriving soon, and it will kick off the game's June 2025 season. Even Happier Hunting is a recurring event that grants bonus rewards for hunts carried out in groups. This month's edition features a twist: all the charge blades and certain armor will be boosted to help players in the hunt.

This article takes a look at the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Charged Blade Hunting event.

Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Charged Blade Hunting: Everything you need to know

Here are the details of the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Charged Blade Hunting event:

Duration

Even Happier Charged Blade Hunting will go live at 9 am local time on June 2, 2025, and it will be available till 11:59 pm local time on June 8, 2025.

Monster appearances

The following monsters will be featured in the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Charged Blade Hunting event:

Bazelgeuse : This monster will appear more frequently in forest, desert, swamp, and tundra habitats, as well as volatile territories. It will be the only monster invading volatile territories.

: This monster will appear more frequently in forest, desert, swamp, and tundra habitats, as well as volatile territories. It will be the only monster invading volatile territories. Zinogre : This monster will appear more frequently in forest, swamp, and tundra habitats.

: This monster will appear more frequently in forest, swamp, and tundra habitats. Volvidon : This monster will appear more frequently in desert and swamp habitats. It will also appear in regular numbers in forest habitats.

: This monster will appear more frequently in desert and swamp habitats. It will also appear in regular numbers in forest habitats. Aknosom : This monster will appear more frequently in forest and tundra habitats. It will also appear in regular numbers in swamp habitats.

: This monster will appear more frequently in forest and tundra habitats. It will also appear in regular numbers in swamp habitats. Barroth : This monster will appear more frequently in desert habitats and in regular numbers in swamps.

: This monster will appear more frequently in desert habitats and in regular numbers in swamps. More monsters will appear on the field.

Monsters influenced by Dimensional Rifts will also appear more frequently.

Hunt-a-thon points

Some event-themed Hunt-a-thon points will feature Volvidon, Akonsom, and Barroth exclusively.

A few event-themed points will only feature Bazelgeuse, Zinogre, and Volvidon.

Elder Dragon Interceptions

Only Nergigante will appear in Elder Dragon Interceptions.

Rewards

The Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Charged Blade Hunting event will feature limited-time quests that task players with using a charge blade or a specific armor for hunts. These quests will reward the following:

Volvidon Bone, Aknosom Crest, Barroth Scalp, and other monster materials

Zenny

The event will also feature limited-time quests that include slaying Bazelgeuse and Zinogre. The rewards for these are:

Earth Crystals and other gatherable materials

Bazelgeuse Plate, Zinogre Plate, Nergigante Horn+, Wyvern Gem Shard, and other monster materials.

Additionally, basic rewards will be increased throughout the event:

In Hunt-a-thon points hunts, players will receive two of each material in the first and second basic reward slots. These may also reward 10 Rarity 1 materials of the monster slain.

In Elder Dragon Interceptions, basic rewards for repelling will be doubled, and will be 50% higher upon slaying Nergigante. Players will get two of each material in the first to fourth basic reward slots.

Group hunts rewards will feature a guaranteed second slot for monster materials. A third slot may appear from these hunts, rewarding Alloy Armor Tickets. The probability of such a slot appearing is the same as that of the second slot outside of the event period.

Premium Quests

During the Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Charged Blade Hunting event, players will be able to purchase Premium Quests from the in-game shop. Here are the details:

There will be three types of Premium Quests: Premium Quest: Nergigante Materials, Premium Quest: Bazelgeuse Materials, and Premium Quest: Zinogre Materials.

Players will be able to purchase them from June 2, 2025, at 9 am till June 8, 2025, 11:59 pm, local time.

These quests will be active from June 2, 2025, at 9 am, till July 2, 2025, at 11:59 pm, local time.

The tasks for each Premium Quest are as follows:

Nergigante Materials

Quest Rewards (materials) Slay or repel elder dragons: 1 Nergigante Horn+ × 1Immortal Dragonscale × 40Elder Dragon Blood × 5 Slay or repel elder dragons: 2 Nergigante Horn+ × 1Nergigante Shell × 40Elder Dragon Blood × 5 Slay or repel elder dragons: 3 Nergigante Horn+ × 1Nergigante Tail × 10Elder Dragon Blood × 10 Slay or repel elder dragons: 5 Nergigante Horn+ × 3

Bazelgeuse Materials

Quest Rewards (materials) Slay large monsters: 10 Bazelgeuse Plate × 1Bazelgeuse Scale × 25Bazelgeuse Shell × 25 Slay large monsters: 20 Bazelgeuse Plate × 1Bazelgeuse Claw × 15Bazelgeuse Tail × 15 Slay large monsters: 30 Bazelgeuse Plate × 1Bazelgeuse Glandflux × 10Bazelgeuse Wing × 10 Slay large monsters: 50 Bazelgeuse Plate × 2

Zinogre Materials

Quest Rewards (materials) Slay large monsters: 10 Zinogre Plate × 1Zinogre Claw × 25Zinogre Shell × 25 Slay large monsters: 20 Zinogre Plate × 1Zinogre Shockfur × 15Zinogre Tail × 15 Slay large monsters: 30 Zinogre Plate × 1Zinogre Horn × 10Zinogre Primeclaw × 10 Slay large monsters: 50 Zinogre Plate × 2

Completing each of the quests listed above will also grant 100 Hunter Rank Points, 50 Season Tier Points, and 5,000 Zenny.

