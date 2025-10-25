Monster Hunter Now November 2025 event lineup: All events explored

In the November season of Monster Hunter Now, a new riftborne monster, Legiana, will join the hunt, bringing Legiana materials. Style Selection will also be unlocked for dual blades, so make the most of it and take down monsters in your own way.Read on to learn about the November 2025 event lineup in Monster Hunter Now.Also read: Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills exploredAll festivities in the Monster Hunter Now November 2025 event lineupUpgrade Rush QuestThe Upgrade Rush Quest will go live on November 3, 2025, and will continue until November 9, 2025. In this event, you can earn Zenny and forge or upgrade your equipment. The quest rewards include Brute Tigrex and Glavenus materials.4-Week ChallengeThis event will be live from November 10, 2025, to December 9, 2025, featuring quests spanning over four weeks and offering exclusive rewards.Assault of the Riftborne LegianaThis event will be live from November 10, 2025, to November 16, 2025. During this period, the number of Riftborne Legiana that appear on the battlefield will increase. A commemorative quest will also be available to mark the addition of dual-blade styles.Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter NowAutumn Hunt 2025 PrologueThis event will be live from November 17, 2025, to November 23, 2025. It will set the stage for Elder Dragon, Malzeno's arrival. During this event, Deviljho will appear more frequently, offering you a chance to collect materials to forge the Dragon Element weapons effective against Malzeno.Autumn Hunt 2025Autumn Hunt 2025 will be a bipartite event. It will initially go live on November 20, 2025, and run until November 21, 2025. The second part will go live on November 22, 2025, and continue until November 23, 2025.Participating in this event will require you to purchase an event ticket. It will increase your chances of encountering Elder Dragon Interceptions. Only Malzeno will appear in these Hunts, giving the buyers an edge over others.Driftsmelting BonanzaDriftsmelting Bonanza will be live from November 24, 2025, to November 30, 2025. It will feature a new type of driftstone and increase the appearances of some monsters.Also read: Monster Hunter Now Espinas set: All armor, weapons, and skills exploredMore articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:MHN Magnamalo: All abilities and weaknesses explored5 best builds in MHNNamielle in MHN: Everything you need to know