Monster Hunter Now November 2025 event lineup: All events explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Oct 25, 2025 09:26 GMT
Check out November season
Check out November season's event lineup with this guide (Image via Niantic)

In the November season of Monster Hunter Now, a new riftborne monster, Legiana, will join the hunt, bringing Legiana materials. Style Selection will also be unlocked for dual blades, so make the most of it and take down monsters in your own way.

Read on to learn about the November 2025 event lineup in Monster Hunter Now.

All festivities in the Monster Hunter Now November 2025 event lineup

Upgrade Rush Quest

The Upgrade Rush Quest will go live on November 3, 2025, and will continue until November 9, 2025. In this event, you can earn Zenny and forge or upgrade your equipment. The quest rewards include Brute Tigrex and Glavenus materials.

4-Week Challenge

This event will be live from November 10, 2025, to December 9, 2025, featuring quests spanning over four weeks and offering exclusive rewards.

Assault of the Riftborne Legiana

This event will be live from November 10, 2025, to November 16, 2025. During this period, the number of Riftborne Legiana that appear on the battlefield will increase. A commemorative quest will also be available to mark the addition of dual-blade styles.

Autumn Hunt 2025 Prologue

This event will be live from November 17, 2025, to November 23, 2025. It will set the stage for Elder Dragon, Malzeno's arrival. During this event, Deviljho will appear more frequently, offering you a chance to collect materials to forge the Dragon Element weapons effective against Malzeno.

Autumn Hunt 2025

Autumn Hunt 2025 will be a bipartite event. It will initially go live on November 20, 2025, and run until November 21, 2025. The second part will go live on November 22, 2025, and continue until November 23, 2025.

Participating in this event will require you to purchase an event ticket. It will increase your chances of encountering Elder Dragon Interceptions. Only Malzeno will appear in these Hunts, giving the buyers an edge over others.

Driftsmelting Bonanza

Driftsmelting Bonanza will be live from November 24, 2025, to November 30, 2025. It will feature a new type of driftstone and increase the appearances of some monsters.

