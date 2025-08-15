PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus Pass: All rewards and price explored

The PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus Pass has gone live, offering you some extra rewards in the seasonal reward track. These items vary from common items, like AG and Paint, to legendary sets, such as the Blightfall Arbiter variant. Upon reaching certain milestones, you can also pick an item from a list of exclusives.This article lists all the rewards that the PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus Pass offers.Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant. Also read: How to purchase the Royale Pass: Entire process explainedAll rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus PassNote that only A14 Royale Pass holders can buy the PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus Pass. The Bonus Pass has two variants: one costs 315 UC and unlocks the prize path up to Level 30, while the other costs 630 UC and unlocks the complete reward track (price might vary depending on your country or region).Also read: All Special Vehicles in PUBG Mobile exploredHere's a list of rewards the PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus Pass offers:Luminarch Watcher Set and Blightfall Arbiter SetPaint and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)BP x1000Exp Card x2Development Material and Home Coin x1000AG x50Silver x20Classic Crate CouponRoom CardPressure Fracture Smoke Grenade skinOrdinary Favorability GiftPremium Crate CouponSelection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)AG x50Engine CoreBP x1000Development MaterialLuminarch Watcher EmoteAG x50Silver x20Classic Crate Coupon x4Paints x2 and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)Luminarch Watcher Helmet and Home Coins x1000BP Card x2 (1-hour)AG x50BP x 1000Premium Crate Coupon x4Development Material and Ordinary Favorability GiftAG x50Premium Crate Coupon x4Also read: How to use Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG MobileRoom Card x1Classic Crate Coupon x4Watcher Speedboat skin (Upgradable) or Predator Protocol - M249 skin (Upgradable)Exp CardAG x50Silver x20Premium Crate Coupon x4Development Material and Ordinary Favorability GiftPaintSilverBPClassic Crate Coupon x4 and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)Starweld Engine Backpack and Home Coin x1000Exp Card x2AG x50Engine CorePremium Crate Coupon x4Mech Anglerfish Ornament and Ordinary Favorability GiftSilver x20BP x1000PaintClassic Crate Coupon x4March Watcher - Machete skin and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)Premium Crate Coupon x4AG x50Home Coin x1000 and Ordinary Favorability GiftBP Card x2 (1-hour)Development MaterialBP x1000Silver x20Classic Crate Coupon x4Paint x2Watcher Speedboat skin (Upgradable) or Predator Protocol - M249 skin (Upgradable)To move forward in the PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus Pass' reward track, complete missions with tasks such as killing a certain number of enemies on a specific map or traveling a certain distance with a vehicle.Also read: PUBG Mobile Rondo map: All Store locations exploredMore articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:Rondo map guide: All hot drops exploredHow to get and use Welding Gun