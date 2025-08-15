  • home icon
PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus Pass: All rewards and price explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 15, 2025 07:47 GMT
The PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus Pass is now live! (Image via Tencent Games)
The PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus Pass is now live! (Image via Tencent Games)

The PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus Pass has gone live, offering you some extra rewards in the seasonal reward track. These items vary from common items, like AG and Paint, to legendary sets, such as the Blightfall Arbiter variant. Upon reaching certain milestones, you can also pick an item from a list of exclusives.

This article lists all the rewards that the PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus Pass offers.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

All rewards offered in the PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus Pass

Note that only A14 Royale Pass holders can buy the PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus Pass. The Bonus Pass has two variants: one costs 315 UC and unlocks the prize path up to Level 30, while the other costs 630 UC and unlocks the complete reward track (price might vary depending on your country or region).

Here's a list of rewards the PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus Pass offers:

  • Luminarch Watcher Set and Blightfall Arbiter Set
  • Paint and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
  • BP x1000
  • Exp Card x2
  • Development Material and Home Coin x1000
  • AG x50
  • Silver x20
  • Classic Crate Coupon
  • Room Card
  • Pressure Fracture Smoke Grenade skin
  • Ordinary Favorability Gift
  • Premium Crate Coupon
  • Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
  • AG x50
  • Engine Core
  • BP x1000
  • Development Material
  • Luminarch Watcher Emote
  • AG x50
  • Silver x20
  • Classic Crate Coupon x4
  • Paints x2 and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
  • Luminarch Watcher Helmet and Home Coins x1000
  • BP Card x2 (1-hour)
  • AG x50
  • BP x 1000
  • Premium Crate Coupon x4
  • Development Material and Ordinary Favorability Gift
  • AG x50
  • Premium Crate Coupon x4
  • Room Card x1
  • Classic Crate Coupon x4
  • Watcher Speedboat skin (Upgradable) or Predator Protocol - M249 skin (Upgradable)
  • Exp Card
  • AG x50
  • Silver x20
  • Premium Crate Coupon x4
  • Development Material and Ordinary Favorability Gift
  • Paint
  • Silver
  • BP
  • Classic Crate Coupon x4 and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
  • Starweld Engine Backpack and Home Coin x1000
  • Exp Card x2
  • AG x50
  • Engine Core
  • Premium Crate Coupon x4
  • Mech Anglerfish Ornament and Ordinary Favorability Gift
  • Silver x20
  • BP x1000
  • Paint
  • Classic Crate Coupon x4
  • March Watcher - Machete skin and Selection crate (Allows you to choose an item from the given list)
  • Premium Crate Coupon x4
  • AG x50
  • Home Coin x1000 and Ordinary Favorability Gift
  • BP Card x2 (1-hour)
  • Development Material
  • BP x1000
  • Silver x20
  • Classic Crate Coupon x4
  • Paint x2
  • Watcher Speedboat skin (Upgradable) or Predator Protocol - M249 skin (Upgradable)
To move forward in the PUBG Mobile A14 Bonus Pass' reward track, complete missions with tasks such as killing a certain number of enemies on a specific map or traveling a certain distance with a vehicle.

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
