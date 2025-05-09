PUBG Mobile Attack on Titan collaboration: All Titans and their specialties explored

The PUBG Mobile Attack on Titan collaboration is a part of the newly introduced Steampunk Frontier mode. Featuring newly released items like ODM Gear and Titan Serums, this collaboration has brought a breathtaking Titan versus Survey Corps experience to the well-known PUBG Mobile battleground.

Read on to learn more about the PUBG Mobile Attack on Titan collaboration and the two types of Titans featured in-game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

What are the specialities of Titans in PUBG Mobile Attack on Titan collaboration?

There are two types of Titans in the PUBG Mobile Attack on Titan collaboration: Regular Titan (their appearance might differ) and Attack Titan. You can transform into the former via Titan Serum, which is found among normal loot. Upon use, the serum instantly transforms you into a Titan, granting high health and mobility. Furthermore, you can carry two teammates on your shoulder in this form.

Titans have three main attacks — Melee, Heavy, and Jump attacks. Melee attacks inflict damage on another Titan or those standing above the ground on a building. Heavy strikes, on the other hand, propel a gust of wind that deals damage to distant enemies, regardless of whether they are on the ground or standing at a high altitude.

The Jump Attack deals area damage. Upon performing it, the Titan jumps across a long distance and knocks down all nearby foes or breaks all destructibles on impact. However, Titans are incapable of inflicting stomp damage to players or vehicles.

If you find a gold Aethercore Container, you can get an Attack Titan Serum, which transforms you into an Attack Titan. This beast has much more health and lasts longer than a regular Titan.

How to defeat a Titan in the PUBG Mobile Attack on Titan collaboration

To defeat a Titan in PUBG Mobile, you will need ODM Gear (a fictional gadget from the series), which can be found among regular loot. This equipment features propellers that thrust the users into the air and grapple hooks that allow them to move in a specific direction. Furthermore, it has two blades that can be used to execute slash attacks.

By equipping the ODM Gear, you can move around a Titan and continuously slash at it while dodging its melee attacks. However, make sure you don't run out of gas while fighting.

