PUBG Mobile Empyrean Series spin: Cost and rewards explored

Tencent Games has released another exclusive crate named PUBG Mobile Empyrean Series spin after introducing the Untamed Celestial spin this week. It arrived on January 28, 2025, and will be available until March 5, 2025. Like the previous spin, it offers exclusive sets, headgear, and an upgradable firearm skin. The content in the fresh spin crate is good for those seeking an exclusive in-game collectible.
Obtaining the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Empyrean Series spin requires you to spend UC (Unknown Cash), the title's high-end currency. With that in mind, let's explore what the fresh spin crate offers and what it takes to acquire these exclusives.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
How to obtain PUBG Mobile Empyrean Series spin crate items
Here are all the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Empyrean Series spin crate:
- Upgradable Empyrean Charm - QBZ Skin
- Empyrean Mystique Set
- Empyrean Mystique Cover
- Empyrean Exemplar Set
- Empyrean Exemplar Cover
- Serpent's Treasure Backpack
- Empyrean Charm Grenade Skin
- Empyrean Charm Molotov Cocktail Skin
- Weapon attachment Skins (Only usable with Empyrean Charm - QBZ Skin)
- Modification Material
- Paint
- Popularity
Obtaining these items requires you to open crates, which work like a spin and require a certain amount of UC. You can draw one or 10 spins at once for 40 or 400 UC, respectively. Note that these prices could change over the spin crate's available duration.
How to acquire the exclusives offered in the PUBG Mobile Empyrean Series spin crate for free
Visit an in-game Empyrean Series Pre-Order section, where you can purchase a 10-draw voucher at 50% off for 200 UC. Buying the voucher from this section earns you a redemption code that can be shared with up to five in-game peers.
Use this redemption code in-game to receive one single-draw voucher, which allows you to draw one spin at the Empyrean Series spin crate for free.
F2P players can look for such redemption codes and use them to acquire their desired item from the PUBG Mobile Empyrean Series spin crate. However, note that only up to five redemption codes can be used.
