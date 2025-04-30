PUBG Mobile Last Dance Chance challenge: Schedule, rewards, and more

Tencent Games released the PUBG Mobile Last Dance Chance challenge on April 28, 2025, which will continue until May 12, 2025. With this, players must share clips of their gameplay featuring their best dancing moments on different PUBG Mobile maps. By sharing these clips on social media and creating the most engaging content, players can win free PUBG Mobile UC.
Read on to learn more about the PUBG Mobile Last Dance Chance challenge.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Last Dance Chance challenge
Participation details and deadline
To participate in the PUBG Mobile Last Dance Chance challenge, players must record or click screenshots of their gameplay, showcasing their best dancing moves across different in-game maps. Then, they must post these clips on social media with the hashtags #PUBGMOBILE, #LastDance, and #Contest.
Thereafter, players must fill in a Google Form captioned in a post announcing the PUBG Mobile Last Dance Chance challenge on the title's official social media handles.
The deadline for this challenge is May 12, 2025. Thus, it is recommended that you submit your entries on time.
Prizes
- 20 participants with the most creative content will receive 1800 UC.
- 20 participants will be randomly picked and rewarded with 1800 UC.
Rules in the challenge
- Participants can submit multiple entries, but will receive only one prize if won.
- All winners will be announced and receive prizes within 60 days of the deadline.
- If a participant is found to be using multiple social media handles to win extra rewards, they will be disqualified and barred from participating in all events and challenges in the future.
- If a participant is caught using stolen content for a contest or sweepstakes, they will be disqualified and barred from participating in all events and challenges in the future.
Try to create engaging content for the submissions. Moreover, keep checking your inboxes after the challenge ends, as the winners will be contacted via their social media handles.
