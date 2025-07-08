PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 27: All new features explored

Tencent Games has introduced PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 27, the Transformers mode, and World of Wonder changes with the 3.9 update. Players can check out the complete patch notes on the title's official website and YouTube channel.

Read on to learn about all the fresh features the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 27 has brought to the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 27

Dive into the Metro Royale Chapter 27 (Image via Tencent Games)

Schedule

The PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 27 will begin on July 9, 2025, and last until September 2, 2025.

Metro Royale: Zombie Uprising 2.0

Boss: Zombies have been split into three ranks. Their closeness to the core area determines their rank.

Zombies have been split into three ranks. Their closeness to the core area determines their rank. In-match growth: Players can level up by gathering crystals and by eliminating monsters or enemies. Also, player level only affects your strength when fighting monsters.

Players can level up by gathering crystals and by eliminating monsters or enemies. Also, player level only affects your strength when fighting monsters. Genetic code: Bosses from different ranks can drop genetic codes of varying qualities. The higher the rank of the boss, the higher the chances of them dropping high-quality genetic codes.

Bosses from different ranks can drop genetic codes of varying qualities. The higher the rank of the boss, the higher the chances of them dropping high-quality genetic codes. Incubation chamber: Players can put genetic codes into an active incubation chamber to create monsters of different ranks. The quality of the genetic code determines the ranking of the produced monster.

Players can put genetic codes into an active incubation chamber to create monsters of different ranks. The quality of the genetic code determines the ranking of the produced monster. Password-locked doors: The Portable Protection Crate spawns behind the password-locked doors.

The Portable Protection Crate spawns behind the password-locked doors. New container: Players can hack into the Portable Experiment Server to obtain high-value experiment intel.

Players can hack into the Portable Experiment Server to obtain high-value experiment intel. New NPC: Players can now specify quality sellable items to redeem shop items from the Battleground Merchant.

System updates

Collectibles Cabinet: The performance of the Collectibles Cabinet system has been enhanced.

The performance of the Collectibles Cabinet system has been enhanced. Fabled Bonuses: Obtaining Fabled season collectibles can now get you additional bonuses.

Gameplay updates

Special In-Match Encounters: Special encounters have been added to all maps.

Special encounters have been added to all maps. New Fabled Sellable Items: Portable Centrifuge and Portable Microscope have been introduced.

Portable Centrifuge and Portable Microscope have been introduced. New Fabled Melee weapon: Thunderclap Judicator has been introduced.

That covers all the content in PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 27.

