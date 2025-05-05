Scopely is giving away the Monopoly Go Princess Leia token for free 

In continuation with the Star Wars theme, Scopely has recently released the Monopoly Go Princess Leia token, which can be unlocked for free. The token resembles Princess Leia, one of the main Star Wars characters, and can be used to change the appearance of the standard token. Additionally, players must claim the freebie before May 5, 2025, 9 AM ET.
Unlocking Tokens and Shields in Monopoly Go is often an arduous task that requires players to complete events or Sticker albums. However, the Princess Leia token is an exception and can be unlocked by logging in to the game.
This article explains how players can unlock and use the Monopoly Go Princess Leia token.
How to unlock the Monopoly Go Princess Leia token for free
Princess Leia is the third Star Wars-themed cosmetic released in the May 2025 season. The Darth Vader Token and the Millennium Falcon Shield are also released this month, and can be unlocked by completing the seasonal sticker album.
Apart from that, various Star Wars-themed events and tournaments are also likely to take occur during the collaborative season, like the ongoing May the 4th daily tournament.
You can follow these steps to unlock the Princess Leia token in Monopoly Go:
- Step 1: Log in to Monopoly Go
- Step 2: Close or claim all the offers until the 'A Gift From Mr Monopoly Go' banner appears
- Step 3: Press the 'Collect' button to unlock the new token.
If you accidentally close the freebie banner, just restart the game and claim the freebie.
Afterward, you can either use the token by tapping the 'Equip' button or apply it later from the showroom.
How to use the Monopoly Go Princess Leia token
You can access the Monopoly Go Princess Leia token from the in-game showroom. The steps are given below:
- Step 1: Open your Player Profile by tapping on the Hamburger icon in the top-right corner of the home screen.
- Step 2: Select the "My Showroom" option to access tokens.
- Step 3: Open the Tokens section, find the MoGo Princess Leia, and apply it.
Players can also swap tokens from the My Showroom later on.
