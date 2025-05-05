Scopely is giving away the Monopoly Go Princess Leia token for free 

In continuation with the Star Wars theme, Scopely has recently released the Monopoly Go Princess Leia token, which can be unlocked for free. The token resembles Princess Leia, one of the main Star Wars characters, and can be used to change the appearance of the standard token. Additionally, players must claim the freebie before May 5, 2025, 9 AM ET.

Ad

Unlocking Tokens and Shields in Monopoly Go is often an arduous task that requires players to complete events or Sticker albums. However, the Princess Leia token is an exception and can be unlocked by logging in to the game.

This article explains how players can unlock and use the Monopoly Go Princess Leia token.

How to unlock the Monopoly Go Princess Leia token for free

'A Gift From Mr. Monopoly' in MoGo (Image via Scopely)

Princess Leia is the third Star Wars-themed cosmetic released in the May 2025 season. The Darth Vader Token and the Millennium Falcon Shield are also released this month, and can be unlocked by completing the seasonal sticker album.

Ad

Trending

Apart from that, various Star Wars-themed events and tournaments are also likely to take occur during the collaborative season, like the ongoing May the 4th daily tournament.

You can follow these steps to unlock the Princess Leia token in Monopoly Go:

Step 1: Log in to Monopoly Go

Log in to Monopoly Go Step 2: Close or claim all the offers until the 'A Gift From Mr Monopoly Go' banner appears

Close or claim all the offers until the 'A Gift From Mr Monopoly Go' banner appears Step 3: Press the 'Collect' button to unlock the new token.

Ad

If you accidentally close the freebie banner, just restart the game and claim the freebie.

Afterward, you can either use the token by tapping the 'Equip' button or apply it later from the showroom.

Also read: Unlock the Millennium Falcon Shield in Monopoly Go

How to use the Monopoly Go Princess Leia token

Expand Tweet

Ad

You can access the Monopoly Go Princess Leia token from the in-game showroom. The steps are given below:

Step 1: Open your Player Profile by tapping on the Hamburger icon in the top-right corner of the home screen.

Open your Player Profile by tapping on the Hamburger icon in the top-right corner of the home screen. Step 2: Select the "My Showroom" option to access tokens.

Select the "My Showroom" option to access tokens. Step 3: Open the Tokens section, find the MoGo Princess Leia, and apply it.

Players can also swap tokens from the My Showroom later on.

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More