The Division Resurgence: How to join the playtest

The Division Resurgence's Brand Director revealed in the Gamescom livestream that the next closed playtest will be held in September 2025. The mobile version of this franchise is based on a timeline set between the events of The Division 1 and 2. Resurgence aims to take players through the streets of Manhattan in a familiar setting and bring the environment and gameplay of the series to mobile phones.

This article will provide the registration process for The Division Resurgence.

Signing up for the closed playtest of The Division Resurgence

Community has always been a key component in the development of The Division franchise. Hence, the developers are again setting up a closed testing session in September for Resurgence. Those interested in signing up for this playtest musst follow these steps:

Visit the The Division Resurgence webpage.

Click on the Sign-Up button at the top of scroll down to the registration section.

Choose your preferred platform, i,e., Android and iOS. Following this, a new browser tab will open, which will ask for your platform choice once again.

Log in to your Ubisoft account. Following this, there might be a survey, and the registration will be marked as complete.

Registering for The Division Resurgence (Image via Ubisoft)

After you've registered for the closed playtest of Resurgence, you'll receive an email to your registered address informing you that you are registered for the upcoming test phases. A confirmation email will be sent if you are selected.

More on The Division Resurgence

Resurgence will be a free-to-play RPG shooter MMO that aims to offer an experience similar to The Division's PC and Console versions to mobile devices. Controls and gameplay are optimized to suit both touch controls and gamepads.

Scan the QR code to register (Image via Ubisoft)

The game takes place a few months after The Division 1's finale and aims to fill the narrative gap by utilizing a map that has been updated to reflect the passage of time as the game slowly updates its lore.

