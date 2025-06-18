Velara in AFK Journey: Stats, abilities, and more

Velara in AFK Journey is a fresh character who belongs to the Support class. She possesses Ruthless Rite, Sinbound Shackles, Merciful Harvest, and Graceful Edict abilities, among other specialties, such as Magic Circle — Debuff, Summon, Charge, and Protection. Since Velara is a new character, you might need a little orientation with her skills.
All abilities of Velara in AFK Journey explored
Here are all the abilities of Velara in AFK Journey:
Ultimate skill: Ruthless Rite
This ability allows Valera to summon several dormant magic circles when the battle starts. Each circle awakens after accumulating a certain amount of energy. Once triggered, a circle affects all those within its radius, restoring the HP of allies and reducing the Haste of foes.
Skill 1: Sinbound Shackles
Sinbound Shackles immobilize the enemy that has dealt the most cumulative damage, decreasing their Haste, Physical Defense, and Magic Defense for a short period. Furthermore, each awakened circle from Valera's Ultimate Skill extends the duration of Sinbound Shackles' effects.
Skill 2: Merciful Harvest
If Velara is placed under a magic circle when a battle starts, that circle is awakened immediately. If this doesn't happen, the circle farthest from the character awakens instead.
Based on the number of stat reduction Debuffs placed on enemies within range, all magic circles gain energy. Also, each circle absorbs a certain amount of energy for each Debuff placed within its radius.
Exclusive skill: Graceful Edict
When a magic circle awakens, it shoots a mystic bolt at the weakest unit within its range. This bolt grants a shield or deals damage if it hits a friend or enemy, respectively.
Magic Circle - Summon
At the beginning of a battle, Velara summons multiple magic circles. If she is placed within a magic circle, it's immediately awakened.
Magic Circle - Charge
Magic circles gain energy based on the number of Debuffs placed on enemies within their range. Valera can also charge the circles directly with her Ultimate Skill by spending her own energy.
Magic Circle - Debuff
When a magic circle awakens, it reduces the Haste of all enemies within its range. If all circles awaken, their effects cover the entire battlefield, decreasing every foe's basic stats.
Magic Circle - Protection
Awakened magic circles heal all teammates within their range. Thanks to Valera's Exclusive Skill, magic circles can also fire a mystic bolt that shields the weakest ally within their range.
